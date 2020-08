Web Of Venom: Wraith, Thor and TMNT Last Ronin Tops Advance Reorders

It's All Donny Cates All The Time at Marvel Comics bow, with Web Of Venom: Wraith and Thor taking the top five spots of the Advance Reorder charts… Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR WEB OF VENOM WRAITH #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS WEB OF VENOM WRAITH #1 RYP VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #4 3RD PTG KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #1 3RD PTG KLEIN VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #3 4TH PTG KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN KUHN $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING STRANGE ACADEMY #2 3RD PTG RAMOS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 3RD PTG VILLANELLI VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #10 $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ICE CREAM MAN PRESENTS QUARANTINE COMIX SPEC #1 (MR) $5.99 IMAGE COMICS HELLIONS #4 BACHALO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FACTOR #3 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) $5.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS #6 CHRISTOPHER YELLOW LIGHTSABER ACTION FIGURE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EMPYRE FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FORCE #12 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SLAUGHTERHOUSE FIVE ORIGINAL GN HC $24.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MARAUDERS #12 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48 GURIHIRU HEROES AT HOME VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS #6 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 NOREM D $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN MARVEL #21 BACHALO SPOILER VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $4.99 IDW PUBLISHING

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR PULP HC (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS GIDEON FALLS TP VOL 04 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS OLD GUARD TP BOOK 01 OPENING FIRE (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS FIREFLY LEGACY DELUXE EDITION HC $75.00 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 01 APOCALYPSE SUITE $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS SOLOMON KANE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 02 DALLAS $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SAGA DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS MARVELS AVENGERS TP ROAD TO A-DAY $15.99 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL TP VOL 00 DONT CALL IT TEAM UP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS INHUMANS BY PAUL JENKINS AND JAE LEE TP NEW PTG $34.99 MARVEL COMICS EMPYRE #4 (OF 6) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DARK NIGHTS METAL TP $19.99 DC COMICS X-FACTOR #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE TP VOL 01 PRELUDE $9.99 IMAGE COMICS THOR BY JASON AARON HC VOL 04 $34.99 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS THOR #4 2ND PTG KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TOMIE COMPLETE DLX ED HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-0) $34.99 VIZ LLC