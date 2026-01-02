Webtoon Expands Creator Programmes In 2026 To "Fuel Creative Careers"

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Lore Olympus, Webtoon

Webtoon plans to expand their creator programmes in 2026 to "Champion Talent and Fuel Creative Careers"

Webtoon Entertainment, the largest comic book publisher in the world, specialising in vertical read digital comics, has announced a significant expansion of its Creator Programmes in 2026, promising more tools, support, and new opportunities for comic book creators to build a career on the Webtoon platform. Rolling out throughout 2026, Webtoon's new suite of Creator support initiatives will include expanded monetisation opportunities, new convention and event support, and new educational programming for career development. Webtoon's new Creator initiatives will kick off with a Creator Residency program, officially launching in Q1 2026.

They state that combining hands-on support, opportunities to connect with fellow storytellers, and new ways to grow creatively and professionally, Webtoon's expanded Creator Programmes will empower comic book creators to take their work and careers to the next level and that this year, Webtoon will launch new and improved monetization for Canvas Creators to earn money from their work, alongside a new dashboard that will make it easier for creators to understand their series performance. They promise that more details about new monetisation and dashboard features will be shared in early 2026.

Webtoon will also be bringing more of its creators to major US conventions where they can meet and grow their fandoms. and Webtoon will also expand its on-the-ground presence at fan conventions in select international markets outside the US, Korea, and Japan, hosting creator meet-ups and offering portfolio reviews for international creators in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Their Creator Care teams will also host digital Open Houses for new creators on the platform, where they can meet with Webtoon's Creator Care and Editorial teams to discuss their goals and learn how to maximise their use of Webtoon. They will also launch a redesigned Creator Resource Hub, where a new video series will highlight creator experiences and success stories, offering practical tips and inspiration from some of Webtoon's most accomplished creators.

"Creators are the heart of Webtoon, and everything we do begins with their passion, their stories, and their trust," said Yongsoo Kim, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Webtoon at Webtoon Entertainment. "As we look ahead to 2026, we're expanding our investment in Creators at every phase of their journey, from emerging talent to established voices. We've spent 2025 listening to Creators all over the world, piloting new programs that can help Creators achieve their goals, and we're thrilled to expand these initiatives in 2026. Our goal is simple: to give creators the support, tools, and opportunities they need to build the careers they dream of on Webtoon."

Held twice a year, the Creator Residency program will invite Original Creators from the English-language service to a two-week in-person workshop at the company's LA headquarters. Groups of up to nine Creators will attend an immersive development experience offering unprecedented access to Webtoon's editorial resources and expertise. Residency participants will work closely with Webtoon editors in dedicated story-building sessions, attend development workshops, and meet with teams across the company for a deeper look at Webtoon's offerings and ecosystem. Designed to give creators the time, focus, and hands-on support they need to refine their craft, Webtoon will hold two Creator Residencies in 2026, with applications for the first session open on December 18, 2026. Creators can apply via the Creator Portal.

Alongside the Creator Residency program, Webtoon will introduce a VIP recognition program for select creators, inviting them to Korea to experience the home of webcomics, visit Webtoon's Korean office, meet industry leaders, and connect with global talent.

Webtoon's Creator Residency will formally launch after a year-long pilot program that hosted 23 creators in 2025. Pilot program participants included globally-renowned Webtoon Creators Junepurrr (SubZero), instantmiso (Siren's Lament, Fae Trapped), Ucheomaaa (Vibe Check!), SLEEPACROSS (Hand Jumper), and others, along with several winners from the 2025 Webcomic Legends Contest. Over the course of the program, creators received dedicated 1:1 time with their editors, joined small-group workshops on topics like writing and building sustainable production workflows, and even took part in complimentary physical therapy sessions to support physical well-being.

"I've been with Webtoon for a really long time, and everyone who works behind the scenes, you can feel how passionate they are about helping creators tell their stories," said instantmiso, creator of Siren's Lament, Fae Trapped, and more. "The Creator Residency Program has been such a validating experience – coming to LA with other creators, talking about our favorite parts of being Webtoon creators, hearing their processes, how similar they are, how different they are. Just feeling inspired by the work happening at Webtoon. It's been incredibly enriching."

"Even if you've been working in comics for years, there's always something new to learn. There's always someone with a different point of view who approaches things differently, and the Creator Residency Program was an opportunity for exactly that," said Arechan, creator of Señorita Cometa. "It was a really nice way to learn more, prepare for a new series, grow as an artist, and grow together as a community with other creators."

More information about the Creator Residency program and other new Creator support initiatives will be shared in the coming months. Webtoon boasts approximately 155 million monthly active users. It appeals heavily to younger audiences and spans genres like romance, fantasy, action, horror, and slice-of-life. Popular series often rack up billions of views including the likes of Lore Olympus, a modern retelling of Greek mythology and True Beauty about makeup and self-confidence, which have massive global fandoms.

