Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Sin's Past Meets One More Day

A little later than planned, this Wednesday sees the release of the double-sized Amazing Spider-Man #1 relaunch by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. And if you thought that what they did to Ben Reilly at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #93 was bad enough (and especially what they appear to be doing with him in Dark Web, for Free Comic Book Day) – then it is peanuts regarding what they are doing with Peter Parker this week.

We ran a little Spider-Gossip before, but nothing like this. I will talk about it more tomorrow, I am sure, with plenty of spoiler warnings. But for now? It feels like Sin's Past crossed with One More Day, both in terms of content and in expected reaction. How much of this is real within the fictional world of Spider-Man, how much is misdirection to get the fans riled up, I do not know. But I get the feeling that Amazing Spider-Man #1 will be the best-selling comic of the week in comic stores, and that fans are going to want to read this, read this fast, and then get straight on the internet to tweet about it in capital letters, as well as making TikToks and YouTube vids as fast as possible. You might want to join them. Anything that runs on Bleeding Cool will have the biggest of spoiler warnings, but not everyone will go along with that…

Okay, I'm off to bed. Night.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220786

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: $5.99