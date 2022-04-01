Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later

A few minor spoilers for the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man Volume #1, to give an idea of where MArvel will be taking Spider-Man in his sixtieth anniversary. At the end of Amazing Spider-Man Volume 5 #93, Peter Parker was back in the Spider-Man suit and talking the Spider-Man identity. And things were on the up, you had his Aunt May defending him.

And Mary Jane Watson talking about moving in with Peter Parker again, teasing a reconciliation of the couple whose marriage was deleted by Mephisto.

But with the new Amazing Spider-Man Volume 6 #1, all that has gone. Just as the end of Amazing Spider-Man #93 gave us a look at days after the conclusion, weeks after and, for Ben Reilly, months after, so this first issue opens months after the end of Amazing Spider-Man #93. It's not Five Years Later like Avengers Endgame, but it is Six Months Later after whatever this explosion and crater was.

We do not know what Peter did. But he is on the outs with everyone, both as Peter Parker and as Spider-Man. Peter Parker is lying to Aunt May and she knows it. Parker has disappeared with his friends and is standoffish to them. He stole from the Fantastic Four. Human Torch is still on fire. And flaming mad. Something really really bad went down. And after the conclusion of Devil's Reign, Kingpin has also gone from New York, with a new regime taking over. So there is everything to play for… And you can see some of the missing Kingpin fallout below.

Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!

