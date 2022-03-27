Amazing Spider-Man #93 Leaks Future Of Ben Reilly (Spoiler)

Earlier this month, Bleeding Cool mentioned that Amazing Spider-Man #93, the final issue of the Beyond Spider-Man arc was teasing a fight between Peter Parker and Ben Reilly. Bleeding Cool had been pointing out how the removal from Ben Reilly of his lesson about great power and great responsibility, made synonymous with Spider-Man, was going to see these two heading for confrontation. But we also got the word that there may be something bigger that might necessitate people lining up at comic book stores come Wednesday morning. That Spider-Man fans were going to love it and hate it, and that it also set up the next big Amazing Spider-Man storylines going forward, just as One More Day gave to comic book readers a few decades ago. With all of the divisiveness that this entailed.

Well, pages from this week's Amazing Spider-Man #93 have leaked onto the 4chan/co channel and while they don't reveal what leads to the "What Did Peter Do?" moment that has him on the outs with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and even Mary Jane Watson, they do show something of what is to come for Ben Reilly.

Keep an eye on the colours used in that last panel. We will revisit them later. Previously in the Amazing Spider-Man Beyond arc, we had seen Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, being used and controlled by The Beyond Corporation, which included having many of his memories wiped. Which seemed to include a certain lesson from his Uncle Ben.

The famous line about great power and great responsibility. Indeed, many memroeis, recent and legacy, were being taken out as being inconvenient.

And we had the visual representation of the collapsing face, a void within identity.

And it was a recurring image that began to affect the real world around hin and how Ben Reilly perceived his reality as well as his own past.

Stare into the mask and the mask stares back.

And as Ben Reilly battled to get back what was lost, he still had one person by his side. And without great responsibility at least there must come great kissing.

But Amazing Spider-Man #93 is the great fallout and the battle between Peter Parker and Ben Reilly over… what? The preview of Amazing Spider-Man #93 showed Ben Reilly demanding Peter Parker put on the same divide that Beyond had used on him.

And it doesn't go down that well. 4chan leaks the destruction of said device by Peter Parker.

Without Peter Parker's memories, however that went down, Ben Reilly has a new destiny to pursue.

And shows that he has grasped the central philosophy of Socrates, "I know I know nothing". Of course, that was a statement of humility, not so much for Ben Reilly.

He's just taking it all out on Peter Parker. Not a very Socratic approach to life.

And the Beyond Corporation continues to keep doing what it's always been doing.

And a plaintive plea from Ben Reilly, as a man without his memories and no chance of getting them back, for some reason.

And what appears to be some kind of end of Ben Reilly.

And in no mood for jumping from whatever to wherever…

But the moment has been prepared for. There is a new Ben Reilly comic book series to prep for. And Janine still seems to be in the picture.

Back in New York with a but of purples on display rather than the red and blue.

But he still has the images of a gap, collapsed faces and identity, he is still a man with a new look.

Even if it is an identity he can no longer recognise.

And the final final spoiler page reveal for the new future of Ben Reilly? You may just have to click here to fill the chasm within your lives... might this be more Amazing Spider-Man #298 than it is One More Day?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220890

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Arthur Adams

THE BIG FINALE OF "BEYOND"!!! SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN! You may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for. Don't miss the conclusion to one of the most surprising Spider-Stories of the past decade. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $5.99