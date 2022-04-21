Marvel Comics' Dark Web Is X-Men Inferno Meets Spider-Man Clone Saga

We mentioned earlier today how a Marvel Comics trademarking for "Dark Web" in February led us to predict a series with this title. And that the Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man/Venom would reveal all. Well, we have even more to reveal now. Because the image we saw before has Ben Reilly in his Chasm identity.

And Madelyne Pryor as the Gobin Queen. Not the Queen Goblin. Both clones together, that can't be a coincidence. Ben Reilly is the cloned Spider-Man from the seventies. who was shown to be still alive , with an intent to take over from Peter Parker, in the Clone Saga from the nineties. While Madelyne Pryor's identity as a cloned Jean Grey created by Mister Sinister was revealed and came to light as part of the eighties' event Inferno.

Not the recent revival of that name from Jonathan Hickman but the original cross-company event, that saw New York possessed by hell, with scenes like this.

With possessed mailboxes getting rather possessive themselves, with those who wanted to use them, courtesy of Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri.

And it's a scene that is revisited in the Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day out on the 7th of May, by Zeb Wells and John Romita.

With Spider-Man on hand rather than Wolverine and Havok. Although folks were grateful to the mutants back then, they are less forgiving to Spider-Man now. After all, there was something he did, which we do not get know what. You can check out some other upcoming Spider-Man gossip here.

And who has been setting up this Inferno reprise? Well, as previously teased…

It's the new unholy team-up of Ben Reilly in his new Chasm look, and Madelyne Pryor, as a new look Goblin Queen. So how long before we have Queen Goblin Vs Goblin Queen as part of this new Dark Web event?

FCBD 2022 SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220009

(W) Al Ewing, Ram V., Zeb Wells (A) Bryan Hitch (A/CA) John Romita

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel's biggest upcoming stories and characters! Spider-Man is gearing up for a brand-new era just in time for the character's 60th anniversary! Fans who pick up FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will see the very beginning of the major storylines writer Zeb Wells and legendary artist John Romita Jr. have planned for their run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, including Tombstone's first steps towards becoming Spidey's most terrifying villain. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will also give fans a chance to check out the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on VENOM! The groundbreaking changes this mastermind trio has in store for the symbiote mythos starts here! FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER/VENOM #1 will be available exclusively through Diamond Comics. Check with your local comic shop regarding availability.