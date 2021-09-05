Nick Spencer Isn't Reversing One More Day, He's Reversing Sins Past

One More Day? Spioilers going forward of course. Here's a preview image of this week's Amazing Spider-Man #73, as issued by Marvel Comics. Seemingly showing the true reveal of who Kindred is, as teased in the previous Amazing Spider-Man #72 issue. Not Harry Osborne at all, but instead it's Gwen Stacy.

Okay, it's not that simple. But when running the preview yesterday, Jude Terror joked "And this preview offers a shocking reveal: Gwen Stacy is Kindred?! Could this shocking spoiler possibly be true, or is it a swerve? And if Gwen really is back, will we get to see her explore more of that hot romance with Norman Osborn from the Sins Past story? God, we hope so." Jude was joking, but his wish looks like it will be fulfilled. Some folks thought that the events of Amazing Spider-Man and Sinister War would reverse the events of One More Day, in which Mephisto removed the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson from reality. With Kindred as a pawn of Mephisto, involving himself in Spider-Man's life even more, as a revived Harry Osborn – who was also brought back to life by Mephisto at the end of One More Day, it seemed a natural fit. But in Amazing Spider-Man #73, it switched tack entirely.

The story arc Sins Past written by J. Michael Straczynski and drawn by Mike Deodato from 2004 revealed that before her death, Gwen Stacy fell pregnant with twins by Norman Osborn, a boy and a girl to whom were given birth while in France. Gwen vowed to raise the twins with Peter Parker and refused to allow Norman access. And it was seeing Gwen as a threat to his potential heirs, that led the Green Goblin to kill Gwen. Norman then raised Gwen's two children, a boy named Gabriel and a girl named Sarah. Due to Norman's enhanced blood, the twins aged about 2-3 times faster than normal and were adults within the span of a few years (speculated to be between five and nine years old). Osborn told the twins that Peter was really their father and was responsible for their mother's death. Gabriel and Sarah then attacked Spider-Man, and Spider-Man subsequently deduces their true identities thanks to a note they sent that had been written by Gwen while in Paris as well as digging up Gwen Stacy's corpse for DNA evidences. Peter tells Mary Jane Watson Gabriel and Sarah, leading Mary Jane to reveal knowing about Norman and Gwen. In a final confrontation, Sarah shoots the Goblin's glider, causing an explosion that results in her brother vanishing. Sarah flees from the hospital, while Gabriel is later found washed up on a beach with no memory of what happened. Straczynski states he ultimately wished to retcon the characters out of existence using the events of the One More Day story arc, but was not permitted to do so.

A follow-up story titled Sins Remembered by Samm Barnes and Scot Eatons saw Peter locate Sarah in Paris, where Sarah has her amnesiac brother restrained in her home. With the help of Spider-Man and Interpol, Sarah gets help for her rapid-aging disease which is causing her and Gabriel severe headaches. But during this time Gabriel escapes, prompting Sarah to join Interpol in hopes of finding her brother. Gabriel officially returned in the American Son mini-series with a split personality, shooting Harry Osborn then saving him, later placed in a psychiatric hospital. But that was some time ago.

But now that has all been washed away. The machinations of Harry Osborn, working with the Chameleon and Mysterio, to take revenge on his father, and rewriting swatches of Spider-Man history in one fell swoop. We knew about the Life Model Decoys of Peter Parker's parents courtesy of Harry Osborn and the Chameleon, but it appears their plans went further and deeper than we ever thought. Harry Osborn and Gwen Stacy were never a thing, and Gabriel and Stacy are something else entirely. Amazing Spider-Man #73 by Nick Spencer, Federico Vicentini, Ze Carlos, Carlos Gomez, Alex Sinclair and Jo Caramagna is published by Marvel Comics this Wednesday.

