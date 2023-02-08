Welcome Jon Ironfire To The X-Men, And Sins Of Sinister (XSpoilers) "Ironfire" was mentioned in Sins Of Sinister promotion from the future. Now we get to meet Jon Ironfire for the very first time in Storm & The Brotherhood #1

Talking about Sins Of Sinister at Thought Bubble last year (and I have just booked my accommodation for this year), Storm & The Brotherhood #1 writer Al Ewing stated, of this character… "Al: "Some people have speculated that this is Odin. It's not. He's a new character, the staff is based on Storm's headdress, we will introduce this new character in Sins Of Sinister, this is how he will end up after a thousand years, a weird King Arthur figure ruling over a forgotten kingdom, wait till you see how he starts out. Ironfire is just his surname."

And in Storm & The Brotherhood #1 we get to meet him for the first time, even though he has already been around for years, as designed by Paco Medina.

Introducing Ironfire. Jon Ironfire. He's the best there is at what he does, and what he does isn't pretty.

Okay, maybe it is a little pretty.

And yes, that's a Glob chimaera getting speared by Jon Ironfire's weaponised molten metal blood. He's not the only mutant being introduced today.

After (presumably) the Sins Of Sinister will one day be successfully reset, will we meet Jon Ironfire on Krakoa or Arakko for the first time? Long before he becomes this fierce warrior of ten years hence or a once and future king from a thousand years in the future?

STORM AND BROTHERHOOD MUTANTS #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV221044

(W) Al Ewing (A) Paco Medina (CA) Leinil Yu

Ten years from now, Mars has been destroyed – and now STORM wants revenge! To get it, the New Brotherhood will battle their way through Hell to seek the greatest secret of the Sinister Age… but are they fighting to save the world – or end it? And who is the man called IRONFIRE?

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: $3.99