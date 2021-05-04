Welcome To Gotham Two Where The Rich Aren't Even People – Batman #108

DC Comics published Batman #108, with James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey providing one of the best-looking superhero comic books on the stand right now. Not that you'll see Batman in the suit this week, he's a couple of levels deeper into disguises as he meets up with Miracle Molly, who has been running a bunch of urban tech terrorists, The Unsanity Collective, under a Mr Wyze, causing panic across Gotham. Of course, one man's terrorist is another's freedom fighter as the story goes, it's all about the brand. and we get a brand new location as their home base, hiding in plain sight. You just have to look… up.

Of course, this isn't Metropolis, this is Gotham. Look up and you might not spot someone about to stab you.

So we have a Gotham underground – overground. Well, Batman has all the sewers sewn up. And it tied in directly to when James Tynion IV launched the series and had Wayne Enterprises trying to build a better Gotham, solving its problems through architecture. And, in a way, he has. By giving Gotham a new wealth-redistributive form of justice.

With some lessons that Batman could learn himself.

While he seems to have an eye for recruiting Miracle Molly himself. Always handy to have another Lucius Fox, now that the current one is busy setting up a Future State.

Though he might have to knock some of the Marxist-Leninist communist social analysis out of her.

But that's the problem with Robin Hoods. They don't fit into the usual neo-con status quo that superheroes whatever their stripes seem to want to maintain.

And have rather non-Bruce Wayne ways of looking at the world while they're about it.

Look forward to more economic and political debates in the Batcaves, above or below, going forwards.

Batman goes undercover to infiltrate the transhumanist gang known as the Unsanity Collective and learn more about their sudden appearance in Gotham. And what nefarious plans does Simon Saint have for Arkham Day survivor Sean Mahoney? How does it connect to the Magistrate? And in part two of the action-packed, bone-rattling Ghost-Maker backup story…can our hero stand up to the horror of Kid Kawaii? Plus, don't miss the debut of the mysterious Miracle Molly!
