Welcome To The Maynard #2 Preview: Murder Mystery, Wizard Edition

Welcome To The Maynard #2 hits stores this Wednesday. Join Pip as she navigates her new job at a magical hotel, uncovering secrets and facing a deadly threat. Who will check out permanently?

Welcome To The Maynard #2 arrives on January 8th, blending magic, mystery, and murder at a magical hotel.

Follow Pip, a bellhop with secrets, as she tackles theft, dark mages, and a lethal threat.

An intriguing tale by James Robinson, J. Bone, and Ian Herring, from Dark Horse Comics.

Welcome To The Maynard #2

by James Robinson & J. Bone & Ian Herring, cover by Jim Campbell

Pip settles into her new job as bellhop and trainee house detective at the Maynard Hotel (for Wizards, Mages, and Otherworldly Beings) … despite the job coming with some unsettling challenges. If it isn't the ongoing hunt for hotel thief, or the mage who's checked in with a dark and tragic goal. Oh, and let's not forget Pip's girlfriend's suspicions with all the secrets and unanswered questions that Pip simply can't tell her. Yes, Pip has a lot on her hands, for sure, including that the thief's ultimate goal isn't mere profit, but rather the death of someone working or staying at the Maynard Hotel! • A new magical crime series from the minds behind of Starman and Super Friends! • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Jan 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801309200211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801309200221 – Welcome to the Maynard #2 (CVR B) (Jill Thompson) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

