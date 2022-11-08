Welcome To The Students Of Arkham Academy (BatSpoilers)

Today's Batman: Urban Legends #21 has a new story by Dennis Culver and Hayden Sherman about a new set of young Gotham ne'er-do-wells who the city intended to "scare straight" by putting them into Arkham Academy. They are all new characters, though may bear the hallmarks of Gotham, as well as Enigma from Teen Titans, the possible daughter of the Riddler.

Dennis Culver tweeted "ARKHAM ACADEMY This November, Gotham City's most at risk teens get scared straight! A three part tale that begins in BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS 21 Written by @dennisculver with Art by @cleanlined Colors by Jordie Bellaire and Letters by @droog811 Edited by Dave Wielgosz. Hayden is doing incredible work on this book. Wait until you see their pages! Scorn! Enigma! Deathtrap! Lil' Kitten! The Noise! Wannabe Wilson! You're gonna love our freaky kids <3"

Hayden Sherman added "Introducing: ARKHAM ACADEMY! A 3 part story beginning in BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #21 Gotham's most at risk teens get enrolled in a new program to scare them straight! Written by @dennisculver , drawn by me, colors by Jordie Bellaire, letters by @droog811 , edited by Dave Wielgosz. I'm still baffled by the fact that I got to design a whole cast of characters for @DCComics !! The entire process has been such a fulfilling joy And drawing the actual pages has only been all the more fun, I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been cooking up in full :D"

So we have Lil' Kitten welcoming Scorn to Arkham Academy…

Scorn as the son of the super-villain The Wrath. The first Wrath was an enemy of Batman, designed to be his opposite number., whose parents were killed in a shootout with a police officer the same day that Bruce Wayne's parents were gunned down. He was rebooted as a billionaire trying to buy Wayne Enterprises, trying to create an army of soldiers called Scorn. Well, looks like he created one at least.

While L'il Kitten believes that he is Catwoman's sidekick. There appears to be no evidence for this.

Deathtrap as the son of El Sombrero… a master trapmaker and enemy of El Gaucho of the League Of Batmen, last seen confined to a wheelchair.

Engima's father as The Riddler, one of Batman's best known villains.

… and Wannabe Wilson and The Noise just being themselves, though Wannabee's links to Slade Wilson are present, and what is The Noise's relation to Black Canary?

Oh and it looks like The Noise and L'il Kitten are two folks who have already been "scared straight"…

With only Dr Otus to keep them all in line…

