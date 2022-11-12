What Are Chip Mosher And David Steinberger Plotting Together?

This is not the first time Chip Mosher and David Steinberger have been to Thought Bubble, the Yorkshire comic convention. But previously there were there officially, as representatives of ComiXology, sponsored of the show. Howver, both have left the company that David Steinberger co-founded and for which Chip Mosher was commonly the most prominent face of the comic book digital publisher and distributor, bought out by Amazon. Neither work for ComiXology or for Amazon these days, but both made the trip to the UK. Two nights ago, they were in Leeds with Tula Lotay and Jock. Last night they appeared to be in meetings with the likes of James Tynion IV, Scott Snyder and more. When pressed, Chip Mosher would only say that he is there because he loves comics. Which of course he does. But the combination of both figures, travelling internationally, for nothing more than a comic book convention set my whiskers twitching.

Something is up, something is being planned, and the former ComiXology Boys are plotting something new. We may not discover it at this show, but I bet we'll have a better idea by San Diego Comic-Con next year.

I also note that Chip Mosher has stepped up to do portfolio reviews in lieu of Shelly Bond, who didn't make it due to weather conditions (though I hear she did go to see Suede play in LA, as karmic recompense for missing out on Thought Bubble)

But portfolio reviews… for what, Chip? What are you and David concocting in comic books together? When will that non-compete clause conclude??

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!