What Are You Meant To Call Batman: Shadows Of The Bat Anyway?

Shadows Of The Bat was a 12-issue weekly comic book event published in December 2021, mainly taking place in the Detective Comics series published by DC Comics. Set after Fear State, the storyline features the Batfamily dealing with a new villain, their origins tied in with those of Batman, as a new Arkham Tower is being created in Gotham City. It was recently collected in trade paperback form, but the title has been a bit of a mouthful.

Its writer Matthew Rosenberg tweeted "The full name of the series is BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS: SHADOW OF THE BAT: HOUSE OF GOTHAM but that doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. So you can just tell your local comic shop you want BATMAN DC: SOB-HOG. They'll know what you're talking about." Greg Ellner asked "Is Professor Pyg in SOB-HOG?" to be told "Professor Pyg IS Sob-Hog."

by Matthew Rosenberg (Author), Fernando Blanco (Illustrator), Jordie Bellaire (Illustrator)

For a long time two houses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum. Explore the impact that Batman and Arkham Asylum have had on the city…through the eyes of a boy whose life was changed forever by The Joker one dreadful night early in the Dark Knight's career! A boy's parents were killed by The Joker, and he fell through the cracks of the system. Instead of being sent to a facility that could care for him and his trauma, he was sent to Arkham Asylum! It's a cycle of violence the Dark Knight has no answer for as Gotham's most vulnerable struggle to keep their heads above water! Collects the complete Batman: Shadows of the Bat: House of Gotham story from Detective Comics #1047-1058.