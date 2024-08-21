Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Battle Of Jakku, star wars #49

What Did Star Wars' Doctor Aphra Do In The Battle Of Jakku?

Last month, Marvel’s Star Wars comic line revealed it would tell the story of the Battle Of Jakku, the final battle of the Galactic Civil War

Last month, it was revealed that Marvel's Star Wars comic line would conclude its post-The Empire Strikes Back storytelling and enter a new post-Return of the Jedi era beginning in October. Three limited series will tell the story of the Battle Of Jakku, the final battle of the Galactic Civil War, with Battle Of Jakku: Insurgency Rising in October, with Battle Of Jakku: Republic Under Siege in November by Alex Segura, Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales. First introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Rey scavenged amongst its wreckage, Republic Under Siege will include the birth of Luke Skywalker's new Jedi Order, Doctor Aphra's role, and more.

STAR WARS: THE BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE & JETHRO MORALES

STILL REELING FROM THE EVENTS OF INSURGENCY RISES, LUKE MUST SEEK OUT A RELIC THAT COULD HOLD CLUES TO THE FUTURE OF THE JEDI ORDER!

Luke Skywalker and a new friend find themselves cornered! Can two Imperial powerhouses find common ground against the nascent New Republic? Where are Han and Chewbacca? The heroes find themselves saved in the nick of time – by a fan-favorite guest star and ally! Cover by TAURIN CLARKE On Sale 11/20 STAR WARS: THE BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #2

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

LUKE AND DOCTOR APHRA JOIN FORCES TO FIGHT OFF A SURPRISE ATTACK AS THE REMAINING IMPERIALS PLOT THEIR NEXT ATTACK!

Luke Skywalker must battle his way through a gang of Force-focused zealots! A faction of Imperial survivors plot to return the Empire to its past glory – and hint at a huge struggle to come! Can Luke survive against a giant…swamp rat?! As the defiant Imperial consolidates his power and allegiances – he discovers a traitor! Cover by TAURIN CLARKE On Sale 11/27

