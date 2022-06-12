What If? Miles Morales #4 Preview: A Shocking Identity

Miles Morales is the God of Thunder in this latest character-merging preview of What If? Miles Morales #4. Check out the preview below.

What If? Miles Morales #4

by Yehudi Mercado & Luigi Zagaria, cover by Paco Medina

WHOSOEVER HOLDS THIS HAMMER… …if they be worthy, shall possess the power of…THOR. And what if…the Miles Morales of another universe was THOR, THE GOD OF THUNDER?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620313000411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620313000421 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 4 DAVILA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620313000431 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 4 MEDINA DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

