What If… Miles Morales Was Thor Too? More Multiverse Shenanigans

Today sees the launch of a new What If… series beginning with What If Miles Morales Was Captain America? In a world in which Steve Rogers was never found in the ice, and in which Miles Morales' family were involved in the military and SHIELD, with his sister even becoming The Falcon. Subsequent issues are What If Miles Morales Was Wolverine and What If Miles Morales Was Hulk. Well in the first issue out today, we get to see who else may be on the list with a presumed What If Miles Morales Was Thor for June and for July the surprising What If Miles Morales Was… Spider-Man? That may be a fun way to bring it round to the 616.

Because, just as in the What If TV series, it looks like the various versions of folks will be meeting each other in some kind of Multi-Morales-Verse. Thanks to Into The Spider-Verse, What If, Arrowverse Crisis, Spider-Man No Way Home and the upcoming Doctor Strange 2, the concept of the Multiverse is a lot more commonly accepted now. One might even say there's too much Multiverse, with Doctor Octopus gathering various versions of himself from across the dimensions as The Superior Four. But Avengers Forever just does not care, and gets the chance to double down as well, with The Black Skull – a Red Skull who bonded with Venom – gathering other versions of himself from across the multiversal probability sheet as well.

Ooh look, we have a Carnage Skull. And a Captain America Skull as well. And even… is that a Clark Gregg Skull at the bottom right? Avengers Forever #3 and What If Miles Morales #1 are both published by Marvel Comics today.

AVENGERS FOREVER #3

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211008

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

WAR FOR THE WASTELANDS!

Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man. Robbie Reyes, a Ghost Rider unlike any other from across the multiverse, still changing, still becoming what he was always meant to be. A Deathlok who refuses to die. A brutally two-fisted Wonder Man. A half-built Vision. The Infinity Thing. Together, they're all that passes for Earth's Mightiest Heroes on a world overrun by the Black Skull. But on this day, a day unlike any other, they'll have to be enough.

Rated T+

WHAT IF MILES MORALES #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211159

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Sara Pichelli

What if… Miles Morales had never been bitten by a genetically enhanced spider and became Spider-Man? What if instead…the U.S. government recruited, trained, and granted him incredible powers with the Super-Soldier Serum? What makes Miles a hero no matter the circumstances, no matter the reality?! And are there OTHER super heroes the many Miles of the multiverse might have become instead of Spidey?! 40 PGS./Rated T

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220895

(W) John Ridley (A) Farid Karami (CA) Sara Pichelli

MILES IS THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT HE DOES…

And in this reality, what he does isn't very nice. What if…Miles was taken from everything he ever knew – his family, his home, his life – and transformed into the most dangerous, immortal weapon of war the world has ever seen? Miles has been made into the Wolverine…but that doesn't mean he has to be what they made him…

RATED T

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220958

(W) Anthony Piper (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Paco Medina

DON'T MAKE HIM ANGRY… What if…instead of being bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, Miles Morales was blasted by gamma radiation and transformed into THE INCREDIBLE HULK?! Is Miles man or monster? Or maybe he's just a kid trying to live a normal life…school, dates, a rampaging ABOMINATION… Miles may be the strongest there is, but that doesn't mean growing up will be easy.

RATED T