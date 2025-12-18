Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: 51, Curt Pires, jok

What If The Department Of Truth Was Silly? Curt Pires & Jok Launch 51

What if The Department Of Truth was silly? Curt Pires and Jok launch 51 from Mad Cave Studios for March 2026

Article Summary Curt Pires and Jok twist Department Of Truth concepts into a wild, satirical sci-fi comic called 51.

51 explores conspiracy theories gone haywire after secrets from Area 51 are accidentally unleashed.

Follow Harvey, the President's reckless son, as he scrambles to recover stolen alien tech and secrets.

51 blends action, humor, and found-family feels—perfect for fans of The Boys and Don’t Look Up.

What if The Department Of Truth was just silly? Curt Pires and Jok are launching their new sci-fi conspiracy theory satire comic book series from Mad Cave Studios in March 2026, called 51. "He Broke America's Biggest Secret, Now He Has To Fix It! When every conspiracy is true, the real disaster is who's in charge." Pires blends high-octane sci-fi, political absurdity, and a surprisingly emotional core into a story about found family inside a broken machine, the weight of inherited expectations, and the sins, personal and national, that refuse to stay buried. And is recommended for fans of The Boys, The Manhattan Projects, 8 Billion Genies, Peacemaker, and Don't Look Up, as 51 detonates a world where alien tech, weaponised belief, and government secrets collide spectacularly…

Writer: Curt Pires – Artist: Jok – Letterer: Micah Myers

Release Date: March 11, 2026

What if all the secrets housed in AREA 51 leaked out into the world? Who would be responsible for that mess? And who would be responsible for cleaning it up? After the President's screw-up son, Harvey, gets in trouble with the law, his dad calls in a favor and gets him assigned to the real-life Area 51—Hangar 51. But it's not the thrill ride the conspiracy theorists would have you believe. Harvey spends most of his days cataloging items he's forbidden from even looking at.

That all changes when Harvey and his coworkers decide to throw a rager and wake up from their bender to find that every single item from Hangar 51 has been stolen. Now in the deepest trouble of his life, Harvey and his ragtag crew must go out into the world and put the genie back in the bottle—capturing rogue aliens, stolen superpower formulas, experimental energy weapons, and all manner of impossible objects. And as they hunt each piece down, a darker truth begins to surface: who actually broke into Hangar 51… and what do they plan to do with what they took? Writer Curt Pires and artist Jok take you on a trip like you've never been to explore a conspiracy theory you won't ever believe!

"51 is a long time coming, and I'm excited to be bringing this madcap science fiction odyssey to life with Jok and my friends at Mad Cave." – Curt Pires. "Working on this project has been a blast! Curt masterfully blends action, buddy-comedy energy, adventure, sci-fi, and mystery into a thriller that feels entirely its own, reframing familiar tropes in sharp, unexpected ways and grounding them in a well-defined cast who keep the witty dialogue flying. If you love flawed but lovable characters, rancid conspiracies, strange MacGuffins, and a touch of political incorrectness, this is absolutely your book. Welcome to our not-so-secret warehouse!" – Jok

51 #1 is on sale on the 11th of March 11, with an FOC for the 16th of February 2026.

