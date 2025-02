Posted in: Archie, Avengers, Bad Idea, Batman, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Valiant, Vault, Venom, Viz Media, X-Men | Tagged: diamond, free comic book day

What Is Happening To Free Comic Book Day Under Diamond Bankruptcy?

What is happening to Free Comic Book Day for 2025 as a result of Diamond Comic Distributors' chapter 11 bankruptcy?

Free Comic Book Day is owned and run by Diamond Comic Distributors. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has seen a number of publishers pull out of Diamond completely as a result. With tariffs threatened on comics published in Canada – which is most of the Free Comic Book Day titles – how will all this affect Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, the 3rd of May? Well, first, the comics have all been printed by now and have been shipped across the border for the USA. That is not an issue, this year around at least. And Diamond Comic Distributors is fully stocked with them, ready to send out to stores if they are still operating as they intended. Copies are meant to arrive in stores in the middle of April before the bankruptcy period is over. Some sites have reported the 1st of April as the bankruptcy cut-off date, but that is wrong. However, some titles available in bundles of ten, twenty, twenty-five or fifty will only be available from Penguin Random House or Lunar Distribution, with singles through Diamond, especially from publishers such as Mad Cave Studios and Vault Comics that recently left Diamond in toto. And DC titles will only be available through Lunar. Here's looking at how and where comic book retailers will have been ordering them;

Lunar Free Comic Book Day

DC Comics

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 25 – DC ALL IN ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

FCBD 2025 – DC ALL IN ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION FOIL VAR

FCBD 2025 – DC ALL IN ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION BLANK VAR

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 25 – SUPERMANS GOOD GUY GANG 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 25 – KANGA-U TESTS AND TOURNAMENTS 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

Image Comics

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 25 – ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (NET)

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 25 – I HATE FAIRYLAND ONCE UPON A TIME SPECIAL (MR) (NET)

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 25 – TRANSFORMERS WORST BOT EVER SPECIAL (NET)

Mad Cave

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 25 – SPEED RACER #0 (NET)

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 25 – PHANTOM #0 (NET)

Udon

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 10 – MEGAMAN #0 CVR A JEFFERY CHAMBA CRUZ 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 10 – STREET FIGHTER VS RIVALS CHOOLS #1 CVR A TOVIO ROGERS 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

Vault

FCBD 2025 – BUNDLE OF 50 – POST MALONES BIG RED #1 (FREE) (MR) (NET)

Penguin Random House Free Comic Book Day

IDW Publishing

Godzilla: The New Heroes FCBD 2025 (Bundle of 20)

IDW Dark: Find Your New Fear FCBD 2025 (Bundle of 20)

Kodansha Comics

Kodansha FCBD 2025: Issak & Tower Dungeon [Bundle of 20]

Diamond Comic Distributors

Random House Childrens Books

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 DR SEUSS SAMPLER (Net)

Marvel Comics

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1 (Net)

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 (Net)

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 IRON MAN & FRIENDS/SPIDEY & FRIENDS (

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 IRONHEART/MARVELS VOICES #1 (Net)

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 STAR WARS #1 (Net)

Dark Horse Comics

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 STAR WARS YOUNG JEDI AVATAR (Net)

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 CRITICAL ROLE BLACK HAMMER (Net)

Image Comics

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 25 ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (Net)

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 25 I HATE FAIRYLAND SPECIAL (Net) (MR)

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 25 TRANSFORMERS THE WORST BOT EVER (Net)

Archie Comics

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT ARCHIES COMIC SPECTACULAR (Net)

Titan Comics

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT CONAN THE BARBARIAN (Net) (MR)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT DIABLO (Net) (MR)

Viz Media

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT MINECRAFT THE MANGA & BEYBLADE X (Net)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT KAGURABACHI & BARUTO TWO BLUE VORTEX

Boom Studios

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT POWER RANGERS VR TROOPERS (Net)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT BOOM STUDIOS 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPEC

Mad Cave Studios/Maverick/Papercutz

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT SPEED RACER #0 (Net)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT PHINEAS AND FERB (Net)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT FLASH GORDON ADV GIRL FROM INFINITY

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT HEROBEAR AND THE KID (Net)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT THE PHANTOM #0 (Net)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT PRINCESS GWENEVERE & KING ARTHUR CROSS

Dynamite

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #0 (Net)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT GARGOYLES DEMONA #0 (Net)

Ten Speed Press

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 CHAMPION (Net)

Penguin Young Readers

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 CREAKY ACRES (Net)

Oni Press

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 EC COMICS PRESENTS BLOOD TYPE #0 (Net

IDW

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 GODZILLA NEW HEROES (Net)

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 IDW DARK FIND YOUR NEW FEAR (Net) (MR

Kodansha Comics

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 TOWER DUNGEON & ISSAK (Net) (MR)

First Second Books

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT BAD KITTY GETS A JOB (Net)

Rebellion

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT BEST OF 2000 AD (Net)

Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT BLACK MIRROR #1 (Net) (MR)

Vault Comics

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT DEF LEPPARDS HYSTERIA FCBD SPECIAL (Ne

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT POST MALONES BIG RIG #1 (MR)

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 50 POST MALONES BIG RIG #1 (Net) (MR)

Scholastic Graphix

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT HULK TEACH (Net)

Keenspot

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT KEENSPOT MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #0 (Net)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT KEENSPOT TOYBOX SPECIAL (Net)

Fantagraphics

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT LOST MARVELS (Net)

Udon Studios

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT MEGA MAN #0 (Net)

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT STREET FIGHTER VS RIVAL SCHOOLS #1 (Ne

Red 5 Comics

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT RED 5 COMIC ADVENTURES (Net)

TokyoPop

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT STITCH BEST FOOD FOREVER (Net)

Valiant

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT VALIANT UNIVERSE (Net)

NBM

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT WILL EISNER COMIC BIOGRAPHY (Net)

