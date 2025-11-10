Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: bill jemas, chip zdarsky, Donny Cates, thought bubble, ultimate

What Really Happened To The Ultimate Universe, Told At Thought Bubble

What Really Happened To The Ultimate Universe, revealed at next weekend's Thought Bubble with Bill Jemas, Donny Cates and Chip Zdarsky

Article Summary Explore the hidden history of Marvel's Ultimate Universe with unpublished and unfinished comics revealed.

Get exclusive insights from creators like Bill Jemas, Donny Cates, and Chip Zdarsky on Ultimate storylines.

Dive into what almost happened: Ultimate Infinity, Secret Wars, and untold Ultimate Spider-Man tales.

Discover rare interviews and behind-the-scenes details from the architects who shaped Ultimate Marvel.

Rumble: The Untold, Unpublished and Unfinished Comics of the Ultimate Universe #3 by Jack Milson is debuting this weekend at Thought Bubble in Harrogate. Which will let you "discover the hidden history of Marvel's groundbreaking Ultimate Universe. Dive into the stories that were never told — the projects that almost happened, the ideas that faded away, and the creators who shaped (and reshaped) an era of modern comics." Including an interview with Bill Jemas, a look at what Ultimate Invasion was planned to be like with Donny Cates as lead writer, and a look at what would have been for Chip Zdarsky's Ultimate Spider-Man. Jack Milson will be at the Redshirt Hall B11a at Thought Bubble. I will be buying my copies, but the three volumes can also be ordered online here.

Rumble Vol 1: The Untold, Unpublished and Unfinished comics of the Ultimate Universe. Ultimate Infinity? Ultimate Wolverine? David Mack on Ultimate X-Men? To celebrate Ultimate Marvel's 20th anniversary we take a look at a few of the books which never saw print, were cancelled before their time or are forever stuck in development hell. Covering potential titles such as Ultimate Infinity, Ultimate X-Men (Bendis, Mack & Singer), Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Captain America, Ultimates 4 and more! Featuring exclusive interviews with Sam Humphries, Salvador Larroca, Michel Fiffe and Amilcar Pinna. Over 50 pages of content!

Ultimate Infinity? Ultimate Wolverine? David Mack on Ultimate X-Men? To celebrate Ultimate Marvel's 20th anniversary we take a look at a few of the books which never saw print, were cancelled before their time or are forever stuck in development hell. Covering potential titles such as Ultimate Infinity, Ultimate X-Men (Bendis, Mack & Singer), Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Captain America, Ultimates 4 and more! Featuring exclusive interviews with Sam Humphries, Salvador Larroca, Michel Fiffe and Amilcar Pinna. Over 50 pages of content! Rumble Vol 2: Unfinished Business and More Untold Stories in the Ultimate Universe . Ultimate Apocalypse by Robert Kirkman? Ultimate Secret War? Bryan Singer's Ultimate X-Men (again)? A foul mouthed rant from David Choe and Brian Wood's NYX? We're back bringing the spotlight on more Ultimate titles that never saw print. Featuring interviews with Joshua Hale Fialkov and Brian Wood (exclusive). Contents: Robert Kirkman: An opportunity ultimately missed. Ultimate Secret Wars? Ultimate FF and a proper crossover. Bryan Singer's 'Ultimate X-Men' Take II – Sean McKeever – oh – and the Fantastic Four. NYX & ALT-TAKES X-Men, Mature Audiences, David Choe and Brian Wood. The Maker? More Millar?

. Ultimate Apocalypse by Robert Kirkman? Ultimate Secret War? Bryan Singer's Ultimate X-Men (again)? A foul mouthed rant from David Choe and Brian Wood's NYX? We're back bringing the spotlight on more Ultimate titles that never saw print. Featuring interviews with Joshua Hale Fialkov and Brian Wood (exclusive). Contents: Robert Kirkman: An opportunity ultimately missed. Ultimate Secret Wars? Ultimate FF and a proper crossover. Bryan Singer's 'Ultimate X-Men' Take II – Sean McKeever – oh – and the Fantastic Four. NYX & ALT-TAKES X-Men, Mature Audiences, David Choe and Brian Wood. The Maker? More Millar? Rumble Vol 3: The Unknown Crisis, Mergers & Reboots of Marvel's Ultimate Universe. Who the f**k fired Bagley? Ultimate Spider-Man without Mark Bagley? Ultimate Crisis by Mike Carey? Bryan Singer's Ultimate X-Men (again)? How close did Marvel get to replacing the 616 with the Ultimate Universe Featuring EXCLUSIVE interviews with former Marvel VP Bill Jemas and writer Mike Carey. Contents: The Marvel Office vs Bill Jemas Ultimate Architect I: In conversation with Bill Jemas.. Ultimate Invasion (OG): Rumours & Secret. Bryan Singer Presents 'Ultimate X-Men': Take III – Brian K Vaughan. No More Bagley: An essay in Obsession. Ultimate Architect II: In conversation with Mike Carey. Ultimate WWII: Wolverine or Captain America. Ultimate Marvel Boy by Grant Morrison. Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) and… (2024?) by Chip Zdarsky. Ultimate Invasion (2023) by Donny Cates and Bryan Hitch

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!