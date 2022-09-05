What Triggered Batman's Failsafe? (Batman #127 Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Back in June when we first got a look at Failsafe, previously a teased title of the then-upcoming Batman ongoing comic book by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, Bleeding Cool made some very speculatory guesss as to what Failsafe might be.

But there can't be much. Failsafe, a seeming robotic entity is triggered in Batman #125. By what? Well, it has "a dark connection to Batman's past", there are a few options.

  • We have the almost death of a Robin.
  • We have the death of the Penguin,
  • We have a Batman framed for his murder.

Could he be something Batman installed to take him down if he ever becomes a murderer? Something created by Fox Tech as part of the Magistrate Future State? Is he an Amazo? Or something else entirely? What is he a Failsafe for? Who built him? And why is he a threat to Batman?

In this week's Batman #127, we get more than just Failsafe as a backup for Batman, as another Batman personality comes into play. Who has a different take on potential deaths of Robins.

DC Comics

And a Failsafe that reveals his is indeed triggered when it is believed that Batman has taken a life, in this case the Penguins…

DC Comics

….even if it is indeed a set-up job to make it appear that Batman killed The Penguin, in The Joker's own Dark Knight style. But help is at hand…

DC Comics

…but how far do Failsafe's protocols go?

BATMAN #127 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez
With brutal efficiency, Failsafe hunts the Dark Knight, leaving a trail of injured heroes! Batman retreats to the manor as he prepares for a final assault…will the last few surprises he has in store be enough? And in the backup, Catwoman reaches a shocking conclusion in her search!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022

