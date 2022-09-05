What Triggered Batman's Failsafe? (Batman #127 Spoilers)

Back in June when we first got a look at Failsafe, previously a teased title of the then-upcoming Batman ongoing comic book by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, Bleeding Cool made some very speculatory guesss as to what Failsafe might be.

But there can't be much. Failsafe, a seeming robotic entity is triggered in Batman #125. By what? Well, it has "a dark connection to Batman's past", there are a few options. We have the almost death of a Robin.

We have the death of the Penguin,

We have a Batman framed for his murder. Could he be something Batman installed to take him down if he ever becomes a murderer? Something created by Fox Tech as part of the Magistrate Future State? Is he an Amazo? Or something else entirely? What is he a Failsafe for? Who built him? And why is he a threat to Batman?

In this week's Batman #127, we get more than just Failsafe as a backup for Batman, as another Batman personality comes into play. Who has a different take on potential deaths of Robins.

And a Failsafe that reveals his is indeed triggered when it is believed that Batman has taken a life, in this case the Penguins…

….even if it is indeed a set-up job to make it appear that Batman killed The Penguin, in The Joker's own Dark Knight style. But help is at hand…

…but how far do Failsafe's protocols go?

BATMAN #127 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

With brutal efficiency, Failsafe hunts the Dark Knight, leaving a trail of injured heroes! Batman retreats to the manor as he prepares for a final assault…will the last few surprises he has in store be enough? And in the backup, Catwoman reaches a shocking conclusion in her search!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022