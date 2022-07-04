What Might Failsafe Be? (Batman #125 Spoilers)

DC Comics has been teasing the appearance of Failsafe in this week's Batman #125 for some time. So secretive was the character's appearance that they… put him on the cover, as designed by Jorge Jimenez. Okay, so spoilers going forward beyond that, I suppose. But we have been talking about Batman #125 ahead of publication a lot and have discovered a few things of note…

But there can't be much. Failsafe, a seeming robotic entity is triggered in Batman #125. By what? Well, it has "a dark connection to Batman's past", there are a few options.

We have the almost death of a Robin.

We have the death of the Penguin,

We have a Batman framed for his murder.

Could he be something Batman installed to take him down if he ever becomes a murderer? Something created by Fox Tech as part of the Magistrate Future State? Is he an Amazo? Or something else entirely? What is he a Failsafe for? Who built him? And why is he a threat to Batman? No, sorry, still no idea. Oh and in Batman #125 you are still going to get no ides. But you can see how the character appears in the comic book right here…

BATMAN #125 CVR A JIMENEZ

DC COMICS

MAY223233

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. Failsafe starts here. And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?In Shops: Jul 05, 2022 SRP: $5.99 BATMAN #126 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Batman has battled all manner of criminals, monsters, and super-villains, but nothing could have prepared him for what's coming with Failsafe, an unstoppable foe that can outfight and outthink the Dark Knight—but could a dark connection to Batman's past be the answer? In the backup, Catwoman is piecing together the lineage of one of Gotham's most notorious criminal families…and it's not for the faint of heart!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/2/2022