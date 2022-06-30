First Look At Failsafe From Batman #125 (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool recently ran some gossip about Oswald Cobblepot in the upcoming Batman #125. But we didn't know anything about the upcoming Failsafe character being teased. But, courtesy of one comic book store putting copies on sale ahead of street date, we get a look at what Failsafe actually looks like from one of the Batman #125 covers, with a design by Jorge Jimenez.

Is he a robotic Batman? An artificially intelligent robot in the Batman style that is triggered when something… happens to Batman? Is it his own suit given some kind of sentience? Does he look a bit like the Magistrate Cybers? Or the Bat-Knights of old? This is what I previously reported;

But in the upcoming Batman series by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, beginning with Batman #125, Bleeding Cool gets the word that the significant threat is going to come from Oswald Cobblepot, The Penguin. He has reinvented himself as a socially aware activist, a murderous Robin Hood figure, looking to take from the rich and give to the poor, emphasising the undeserving rich, those who inherited their estates. Such as Bruce Wayne. Indeed, addressing Gotham as a whole, the Penguin will state that he will kill anyone in Gotham who inherited more than five million dollars and who hasn't given it away. And those who inherit the money from those he kills, well, they may be his next victim. "Woke" is generally defined as "one who is alert to injustice in society", and that's exactly what The Penguin is trying to be now, in his own way. That is if anyone believes him. After, it's not like the Cobblepots don't have a long history of wealth in Gotham. Also, couldn't people just move themselves and their wealth to Metropolis? Would Oswald Cobblepot continue to care then? How much of any of this Penguin believes is moot. What his real long-term game plan might be, I have no idea, nor who on earth this new Failsafe character being introduced is. Could they be a defence for Gotham's elites now under threat, given that they may no longer be able to rely on the Batman?

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. Failsafe starts here. And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?

Batman has battled all manner of criminals, monsters, and super-villains, but nothing could have prepared him for what's coming with Failsafe, an unstoppable foe that can outfight and outthink the Dark Knight—but could a dark connection to Batman's past be the answer? In the backup, Catwoman is piecing together the lineage of one of Gotham's most notorious criminal families…and it's not for the faint of heart!