The Penguin Copies The Joker In Dark Knight (Batman #125 Spoilers)

This week sees the launch of Batman #125 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, with The Penguin setting up himself up as a new hero of Gotham in a social activist Robin Hood fashion, stealing from the Irish to give to the poor. Or rather, forcing the Irish to give to the poor, or he will kill them. And their kids. But his true target is not the Irish. It's Batman.

And it brings to mind the end of the Hunt The Dark Knight by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley. A final battle between the Joker and the Batman.

The Batman breaks the Joker's neck. Paralyses him. But does not kill him, No, the Joker does that himself.

As an ultimate revenge against Batman. Framing him for a murder that he didn't commit, and all that follows suit.

The police in pursuit, Batman forced to fight them back, counted by the Joker from hell.

And it looks like the Penguin has planned just the same for the Batman. At the moment of Oswald Cobblepot's death.

Batman, murderer of Oswald Cobblepot, folk hero, social activist and a new Robin Hood.

Now seen as a stooge of the elite, a murdering stooge at that, and fighting against the people. What kind of Failsafe might Gotham have against that? More from Batman #125

BATMAN #125 CVR A JIMENEZ

DC COMICS

MAY223233

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. Failsafe starts here. And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process? In Shops: Jul 05, 2022 SRP: $5.99