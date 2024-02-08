Whatever After #1 Fairest of All Adapts Popular Kids Book Series

Whatever After is Sarah Mlynowski's New York Times bestselling book series for young readers about what would happen if kids got to go into their favourite fairytales and change the endings because what kid hasn't thought about doing that? Once upon THIS time, Abby and her kid brother decide to go through the mirror in their basement into the story of Snow White because why not? Now, the first book in the series is getting a graphic novel adaptation by animator Anu Chouhan in Whatever After #1: FAIREST OF ALL from Graphix, out on April 2 nd, 2024. Since Abby and Jonah are nice kids, they want to make sure Snow White gets a happy ending. Shenanigans ensue.

So, what do Abby and Jonah do? Decide they're the real heroes of the story! They set out to stop Snow White from eating the poisoned apple. Problem solved, right? WRONG! Because that means she doesn't drop dead, doesn't meet the prince, and doesn't get her happy ending! Oops.

But why should meeting the prince and marrying him be her happy ending? What kind of message does that send to girls? It takes Snow White's agency in her own life away from her. Well, now that she's not dead, the kids have to team up with her and the seven dwarves to outsmart the wicked witch and help the lady get her happy ending. But what kind of happy ending is it if it doesn't mean marrying a handsome prince and the be-all and end-all? Maybe a… feminist ending? Wouldn't that be something?

Sarah Mlynowski knew what she was doing when she wrote the original novel, and now award-winning animator and illustrator Anu Choudan lets readers see how it all happens. If your kids love fairy tales, the graphic novels of Raina Telgemeier, The Land of stories, and empowering stories, this is a series to get for them.