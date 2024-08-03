Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: daniel way, deadpool, deadpool & wolverine

Whatever Happened To Deadpool's Daniel Way? Bleeding Cool Finds Out

I was asked whatever happened to Deadpool's Daniel Way. And realised that I didn't know. What I found out surprised me...

Article Summary Daniel Way, known for Marvel's Deadpool, vanished from the spotlight after a prolific run.

His works include Deadpool video game and canceled projects like Ant-Man MAX series.

Way now lives in Hawaii and co-founded Geekcraft Expo, a comic-con style craft fair.

Way also performs in a rock band, Gamma Gamma Ray, adding a musical twist to his events.

With the release of Deadpool And Wolverine, some folks have been wondering whatever happened to Daniel Way, who wrote both Wolverine and Deadpool comics for Marvel as well as the Deadpool video game which may have been the big moment that saw Deadpool find a more mainstream audience, and sealed his popularity going forward.

Way received the Xeric Grant in 2000 for his first comic, Violent Lifestyle, which saw Marvel editor Axel Alonso hire him to write a Deathlok mini-series – only for it to be cancelled prior to publication. This would not be the first time Way suffered such ignominy.

He wrote for Spider-Man's mini-series, as well as the creator-owned Gun Theory, for Bill Jemas; Epic line cancelled two issues in. It would later be completed for Dark Horse in 2017. But soon, Way was writing a lot, Wolverine, Agent X, Venom, Sabretooth: Open Season, Bullseye: Greatest Hits, Ghost Rider, The Incredible Hulk, Supreme Power: Nighthawk, Wolverine: Origins and the ongoing Deadpool series with artist Paco Medina for four years, making him the longest Deadpool writer, which led to the script for the Deadpool video game, developed by High Moon Studios and published by Activision in 2013, and saw Deadpool join Thunderbolts, also written by Way.

But that was it for Marvel. A solicited and promoted Mature Readers Ant-Man series was never published. A certain interview may have been what doomed it and Way's career at Marvel. He also wrote Crossed for Bleeding Cool's publisher Avatar Press in 2014, as well as EVE: True Stories from Dark Horse in 2014), Kickstartered his own Kill-Crazy Nymphos Attack! with the Sokska Ssters, and Rob Dumo in 2018, and wrote for Hit-Girl In Hong Kong with Goran Parlov from Image when Mark Millar was contractually not allowed to write it anymore. 2021 saw him return to Deadpool for one last 30th-anniversary story in Deadpool Nerdy 30. But that was it, a big change for someone once so prolific.

But that's because Daniel Way had been going through a big change himself. He lives in Hawaii now, and in 2016, with Kimberly Matsuzaki, Elisabeth Allie and Jenny Valle, he launched Geekcraft Expo. A curated craft markets dedicated to the kind of objects and items creators make to sell at Artists Alley at other shows. And making the whole show about that, dubbed "Etsy-Meets-Comicon". Way says, "At comic book conventions, you'll see crafts, but here and there. It occurred to me it would be cool for a craft fair to have all the cool crafts we see at comic book conventions" as that kind of items is rarely seen at craft fairs.

Jenny Valle and Daniel Way are also in a rock band called Gamma Gamma Ray, which which performs at the show's kick off parties.

Upcoming shows include Madison, WI, on the 24th and 25th of August, Indianapolis, IN, on the 21st and 22nd of September and Seattle, WA, on the 29th of November to the 1st of December, with Columbus, OH, Hillsboro OR, for 2024. They also just ran one during San Diego weekend at St Louis, MO, which led to this interview and a little screentime for Daniel Way… maybe one day we will get that Ant-Man MAX series.

Now… whatever happened to Brandon Choi? And here's what Ant-Man by Daniel Way and Clayton Crain may have been.

Ant-Man (2003) #1

Writer Daniel Way

Penciller Clayton Crain

Size does matter. And no one knows this more than Hank Pym – a.k.a. Ant-Man. Got a problem with Galactus? Call the FF. Got a problem with, say, mind-controlled cockroaches? Then Ant-Man's your man! And needless to say, it's done a number on our diminutive hero's self-esteem. When Ant-Man is tapped to infiltrate an international spy ring that has been siphoning secrets out of Washington, he jumps at the chance – unaware that he's being used as a pawn in a larger game of espionage. Ant-Man (2003) #2

Ant-Man digs deeper to find out who is leaking secret information that threatens our national security. Ant-Man (2003) #3

When Hank Pym – a.k.a. Ant-Man – is tapped by U.S. Intelligence to infiltrate an international spy ring that has been siphoning secrets out of Washington, the diminutive hero jumps at the chance – unaware that he's being used as a pawn in a larger game of espionage. Ant-Man (2003) #4

Ant-Man digs deeper into finding out who is leaking those dirty little secrets that are threatening our national security. And who's better at uncovering dirty LITTLE secrets than him??

