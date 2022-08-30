What's Happening With Andy Serkis' Eternus From Scout Comics?

Eternus was pitched from Scout Comics as a new series co-created with Gollum, Klaw, Snoke, Caesar, King Kong and Venom 2 director himself, Andy Serkis and artist and filmmaker Andrew Levitas. to launch in August, with subsequent issues published monthly thereafter. Well, Eternus, which is definitely nothing to do with Eternals, has now has the first issue delayed until next week in September, with orders for issues 2, 3 and 4 cancelled, to be resolicited in January, February and March 2023. So when you buy the first issue next month, it may be a bit of a wait for the second issue.

Scout Comics CEO Brendan Deneen tells Bleeding Cool "we rescheduled the book to come out at the beginning of 2023 due to paper shortages.We want it to have the proper runway it deserves. In the meantime, we're planning something special for retailers. We'll keep you posted on that." While Scout President James Haick III adds "First issue is still on schedule for early September. It's issue 2-7 that are being rescheduled."

Here are the solicits, the first issue of Eternus as it is now, and the next three as they were originally listed.

ETERNUS #1 CVR A ROB PRIOR

SCOUT COMICS

JUN221872

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline, Andy Owens (CA) Rob Prior

From creators Andy Serkis and Andrew Levitas! 360 CE. The great god Zeus is long dead, brutally murdered in his own temple some thirty years prior. Heracles, Zeus's son and champion, spends his days drunk and depressed as the old gods struggle to stay alive after decades of Christian disruption. When Athena's Temple is sacked by a mysterious Centurion looking for a powerful relic that once belonged to Zeus, the old gods are convinced they have found Zeus's killer. Now the mighty Heracles must sober up long enough to keep the lone witness, a 9-year-old blind priestess, alive long enough to identify the killer and finally find justice for his dead father. The main cover features beautiful Rob Prior wraparound artwork! In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $5.99

ETERNUS #2

SCOUT COMICS

JUL221893

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline, Andy Owens (CA) Rob Prior

Heracles tracks the Centurion he believes may have killed his father Zeus, bristling at having to stay sober and babysit Athena's 9-year-old blind priestess in the process – until Mina reveals her true nature and the real reason she was sent as his sidekick. Meanwhile, Dionysus seeks to regain his lost glory and the favor of the new Caesar Julian by turning water into wine on the day of his wedding to the Emperor's sister.In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $5.99

ETERNUS #3

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221798

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline, Andy Owens (CA) Rob Prior

Heracles tracks the Centurion he believes may have killed his father Zeus, bristling at having to stay sober and babysit Athena's 9-year-old blind priestess in the process-until Mina reveals her true nature and the real reason she was sent as his sidekick. Meanwhile, Dionysus seeks to regain his lost glory and the favor of the new Caesar Julian by turning water into wine on the day of his wedding to the Emperor's sister.In Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $5.99

ETERNUS #4

SCOUT COMICS

SEP221967

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Andy Owens, Alex Nascimento (CA) Rob Prior

Heracles and Mina finally find the man they've been looking for and get closer to the truth of who murdered Zeus. Persephone reveals to Julian the dark secret of her Mystery Cult, forcing the new Emperor to the Pagan side. But is it too late for the old gods to regain their foothold against the rapidly spreading religion of the One God?In Shops: Nov 02, 2022 SRP: $5.99