When DC Comics Publish Nick Dragotta's Batman Story Twice In One Year

It's Nick Dragotta time! There's sometimes a little lag on complaints reaching Bleeding Cool but this seems to be a notable one. The black-and-white comic Future State: Gotham #8 was solicited as being by Dennis Culver and Nikola Cizmesija, but in the end, they didn't do the whole book, as is common with this title. And it included a back-up strip, Legacy by Nick Dragotta. Which appeared in this year's Batman: Black & White #3 back in February. Leaving some readers feeling a little ripped off… still, at least Nick Dragotta will get paid twice for it.

3FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #8 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo

As the Magistrate continues to tighten its iron fist around Gotham City, things get even worse when the successor to the Clown Prince of Crime takes up the mantle and becomes the Next Joker! As the villain embarks on a murderous rampage across the city, only one man stands between him and his latest victim…the scoundrel for hire known as Grifter? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #3

written by BILQUIS EVELY, NICK DRAGOTTA, TIM SEELEY, JOHN RIDLEY, and BENGAL

art by BILQUIS EVELY, NICK DRAGOTTA, KELLEY JONES, OLIVIER COIPEL, and BENGAL

cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

variant cover by SANA TAKEDA

Poison Ivy variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 2/23/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 3 of 6 | FC | DC

The mythology of Batman continues to expand in this issue of Batman Black and White as we explore alternate takes and possible futures for the Caped Crusader from the minds of comics' most innovative and creative thinkers!

• Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and iconic Thor and Avengers artist Olivier Coipel reteam to dip into the world of Future State and expand the legend of the next Batman and introduce us to his new—well, she's not exactly Robin!

• Bilquis Evely, Eisner Award-nominated artist of The Sandman Universe's The Dreaming and Wonder Woman, writes and draws a tale that takes the myth of Batman to a medieval realm of knights and sorcery. In this vision of Batman, the Dark Knight is a real knight—and he must save a community from a dryad known as Ivy!

• Nick Dragotta, co-creator of East of West, makes his DC writing debut with a tale that looks at a post apocalyptic future where a giant Batman-like robot rampages through what's left of Gotham City.

• Celebrated co-writer of Grayson and writer of Nightwing Tim Seeley returns to his horror roots with one of comics' most legendary Batman and horror artists, Kelley Jones, to show us a Gotham cursed to be forever haunted by Batman!

• Bengal, international comics luminary and co-creator of Death or Glory, returns to DC to tell a story expressing Batman's admiration for his father and how he once protected Gotham City.