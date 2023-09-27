Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: dark knight returns, dark knight returns cgc, frank miller, klaus janson

When Frank Miller & Klaus Janson Put Daredevil in Dark Knight Returns

Comic book creator Phil Hester posted two original artwork pages from The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson...

Comic book creator Phil Hester posted two original artwork pages from The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson, which are currently being auctioned by Heritage, saying, "Someone's about to turn two pieces of paper into a Tuscan villa." After all, certain pages and covers have gone for seven figures of late. Scott Dunbier recalled, "I sold these two pages SDCC in early '90s for $4k." That was then. Phil added, "I paid for my daughter's wedding + with a Frank Miller DD page."

Chris Weston commented, "Sweet Moses, seeing those @klausjansonnyc inks without the colours is such a revelation. Amazing linework," which gave Lee Grice cause to post some pages from the earlier release of the black-and-white "Noir" version of The Dark Knight Returns. And it was that act that saw inker/finisher of The Dark Knight Returns, Klaus Janson, to add his own comments, saying, "Easter egg time! Absolutely no one in the last 30-plus years has caught Matt Murdock on the page where Batman removes his hand from the mutant's face. Anyone care to take a look?" Well, here's the page.

And here's the panel. Not only Matt Murdock but also Howard The Duck as well.

And how they look in the original.

Artist Jeremy Megert replied, "Ha! That's so much fun. I like playing the long game with a joke, but 30 years is Jedi master level of patience." Janson concluded, "Timing is everything."

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson had previously worked on Daredevil for Marvel Comics – which is how Phil Hester could pay for his daughter's wedding… the pages up top are just shy of half a million dollars in bids right now. And several other pages from their work on Daredevil and Elektra are also going for quite a lot of money… a lot of weddings will be paid for next month, it seems.

