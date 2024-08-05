Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Tokyopop | Tagged: December 2024, October 2024, tokyopop

When Manga Creators Fall In Love in TokyoPop October 2024 Solicits

TokyoPop is to translate and publish Deco Yamano's Comic Party Wonder Love manga series into English, in their October 2024 solicits.

Originally published in 2018, TokyoPop is to translate and publish Deco Yamano's Comic Party Wonder Love manga series into English, in their October 2024 solicits and solicitations (although coming out in December). That also includes the Far Cry: Cuill The Herd manga by Ryan Nichols and A-WaN Lab. And the intriguing The Person I Love Asked Me To Die In My Sister's Stead manga by Mizuki Nagano and Maki Yamori.

COMIC PARTY WONDER LOVE GN VOL 01 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

AUG242561

(W) Deco Yamano

Raizo and TOS are two men who also write BL in their spare time. Raizo is a cool, laidback and handsome guy whose dark BL style is popular, while TOS has a light and fluffy writing, but is less popular due to his social awkwardness and difficulty communicating. Even though they are complete opposites in everything, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to one another…

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

PERSON I LOVED ASKED ME TO DIE IN MY SISTERS STEAD GN VOL 01

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

AUG242564

(W) Mizuki Nagano (A) Maki Yamori

Lady Wisteria's greatest wish is to be worthy of the man she loves, Lord Bright. But when Wisteria's little sister, Rosalie, is selected to enter the Predawn Realm as its guardian, never to return, Bright begs Wisteria to take Rosalie's place! After all, Wisteria is skilled with magic, and resistant to the sinister miasma that threatens the mortal world. Heartbroken, Wisteria enters the Predawn Realm, accompanied by the sacred sword, Sartis. Twenty years later, a stranger with a familiar face appears, demanding the sword and challenging Wisteria. Who is he, and why does he resemble Lord Bright…?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

FAR CRY CULL THE HERD TP VOL 01

TOKYOPOP

AUG242557

(W) Ryan Nichols (A) A-WaN Lab

Villains from popular Far Cry games are transported into prehistoric times by the priestess Batari, who has pulled them from their lives before they've committed their most heinous crimes. Now, they're tasked with fighting against the dangers of a prehistoric world and challenging their supposed destiny. Will the unusual circumstances encourage them to come together, fight against each other, or go rogue? This nature-versus-nurture narrative examines popular characters in a new context.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

DOUBLE GN VOL 05 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

AUG242556

(W) Ayako Noda

Scatterbrained Takara Takarada is a genius actor whose latest role in the play A Beginner's Course in Revolution: Hiryuuden has put him squarely back in the acting game. Alongside his costars Yuujin Kamoshima and Aki Imagire, the complexity of their relationships helps deepen their understanding of their roles as opening night approaches. When confronted again by the looming impossibility and contradictions of his ambition, Takara instinctively tries to flee, as he has so many times before. But he doesn't have far to run, not when Yuujin is no longer content to merely remain in Takara's shadow, stepping out into a spotlight of his own. And Aki, with her love and her doubt and all-too present practicality of an idol whose days are numbered, remains committed to her goals.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

WATCH DOGS TOKYO GN VOL 03

TOKYOPOP

AUG242558

(W) Seiichi Shirato (A) Shuuhei Kamo

When the Tokyo Metropolitan Government applies a new, futuristic urban infrastructure management system called J-ctOS, it appears to be an instant success. Inspector Goda Gordon is a dedicated, honorable policeman who believes in justice above all – a mindset that is harder and harder to hold onto as his investigations continue to hit dead ends. After some off-the-books sleuthing, he comes to understand the grip that J-ctOS has on every aspect of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, including its police department. Soon, he realizes that his only option to fight the injustice and corruption in his city may lie in the hands of a group of vigilante hackers known as DEDSEC. How far is Inspector Gordon willing to go in his fight against J-ctOS?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

FAVORITE POP IDOL MADE IT BUDOKAN GN VOL 10

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

AUG242562

(W) Auri Hirao

When it comes to idol group Cham Jam, Eripiyo is the oldest – and perhaps only – fan of Maina Ichii. Despite Eripiyo's enthusiastic support, Maina is the least popular member of the group, but that doesn't deter Eripiyo, even though she spends so much of her money that she only has a single outfit of her own. But her love for Maina doesn't waver, even if she knows she might never be noticed for it!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

AUG242563

(W) Yuu Nagira (A) Rikako Kasai

Even from a young age Hira was an introvert, too nervous to speak up, disappearing into the crowd at his high school. From afar he admires his classmate, Kiyoi, ruling as the king of the class with his handsome looks and his aloof attitude. To him, everyone is equally worthless. With his low self-esteem, Hira is happy to play his part as Kiyoi's loyal gopher, but even he's surprised when he finds Kiyoi's phone number added to his cellphone. Every glance, every scrap of attention is precious. Could these lonely, suffocating feelings actually be love?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

WORLDS END BLUE BIRD VOL 02 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

AUG242565

(W) Anji Seina

In a world ruled by a powerful sorcerer who carries with him Prometheus' fire, society is split into two – Twilight City, the slums, and Paradiso, a city of opulence and wealth. After handing Guang over to the mob to save his own life, Ray follows Guang's secret path to Paradiso in hopes of finding others who will help him save Guang before it's too late. Meanwhile, Guang is being held captive by his younger brother who plans to become the new sorcerer of Paradiso – by whatever means necessary.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

WIZARD (LIGHT NOVEL) SC (RES) (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

AUG242569

(W) Shi Wu (A) Uri

Tasked with investigating the brutal murder of a dozen people overnight, detective Yuan Feng Liang is surprised when 18 year old Jin Xi Cheng confesses and is sentenced to life in prison. Seven years later another bizarre murder takes place, and the special ops team sent in to investigate simply vanishes. Brought back in to investigate the case, office Liang is asked to speak with someone who may be involved; Jin Xi Cheng. Making an agreement to take responsibility for him, Liang takes Cheng into his custody and learns this young man is more than he first appeared; in fact, he is a powerful wizard. But Cheng doesn't see his abilities as a blessing; to him, they are a curse of his bloodline. Can this unlikely duo find the truth behind these murders?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

DISNEY MANGA STITCH GN (SPANISH ED) VOL 01

TOKYO POP – DISNEY MANGA

AUG242550

(W) Tsukurino Yumi

You know and love Stitch's Hawaiian adventures… so join your favorite alien as he visits a Japanese island near Okinawa, where he befriends a young girl named Yuna who excels at karate. Come along as Yuna and Stitch go fishing, enter a costume contest, and even attempt to bake a cake. You never know what sticky situations they'll find themselves in next!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

XOGENASYS GN VOL 02 (RES) (MR)

TOKYOPOP – NOIR CAESAR

AUG242570

(W) Tre Mcintosh (A) Nikolas Draper-Ivey

The future has grown into a decadent, overcrowded gang-ridden cesspool. If you're not living uptown, you might as well be dead. Such is the case of Darius Smith, an artistic youth living in the hood, doing his best to avoid trouble and live life. Unfortunately, Darius has a hidden talent-he's an explosive fighter! This makes him the target of many gangs and pits him in many brawls, landing him in the sight of the honorable Timothy Mustafa, powerful prince and owner of one of the most successful XOGeneSYS teams in the country. XOGenaSYS is a successful gladiator sport fought with powered exoskeletons, and Mustafa wants Darius to become the next new fighter! Can Darius become the next champion or will he fall like so many before him?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

