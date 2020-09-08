When Neal Adams Had Super-Jesus Fight Muslims in National Lampoon

Well, now, this is a thing. Heritage Auctions are selling off a complete Neal Adams comic book story, originally for National Lampoon Magazine, but never seen since. And maybe you can guess why. The nine pages of original art from 1973 are basically "Second Coming" forty years ago, with a returning Jesus Christ as a superhero fighting Islamic terrorists, in a rather satirical fashion, and part of the 2020 September 10 – 13 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction. Let's just say that it is "of its time." Heritage describes the Neal Adams pages, thus:

Neal Adams National Lampoon #41 Complete 9-Page Story "Flight to Egypt" Son-O-God Original Art (National Lampoon, 1973). It's the second coming of the comic book-styled "Son-O-God" in the pages of National Lampoon, as the sacred and profane hero appeared only once before in issue #22. This issue picks up after he has saved the good people of Dixie from a "faith worse than death". Between all the jokes that are saltier than the Dead Sea, there is some fantastic Neal Adams artwork! The group includes the faux-Cover, and all 8 pages of story. They were created in ink over graphite on Bristol board. The cover has an image area of 10.5" x 15", and the pages are 12.25" x 15.75" each. All cover text is stat paste-up, and one is missing, leaving glue residue. The "Son-O-God" stat paste-up is discolored, with whiteout clean-up on it. The lower cover banner is a paste-up as well. All boards are toned, and many have whiteout art corrections and clean-ups. Page 1 of the story has a header banner created in clear adhesive logo paste-up. There are text paste-ups throughout the story on various panels. In Very Good condition.

Here are all nine original art boards.

Son-Of-God by Neal Adams closes on September 10, 2020. You can register to bid on this and any of week's 2020 September 10 – 13 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction.