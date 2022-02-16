When Spider-Man Forgets What Must Come With Great Power…

Ben Reilly, the longstanding clone of Peter Parker, has been recruited by the Beyond Corporation to be their new Spider-Man in the current Amazing Spider-Man titles published by Marvel Comics. He has all of Peter Parker's memories until the point of cloning, as well as some blonde hair dye. But as part of the process of working with the Beyond Corporation, he has his mind wiped. Or parts of it at any road. Just the unimportant bits. But who decides what is important?

Obviously being able to remember who his supervillain rogue gallery is, is most important. As we have discovered, they were specifically designed for him by the Beyond Corporation.

But now Ben Reilly seems to have forgotten a few of Peter Parker's teenage memories. There should be no problem with that, should there?

I think he's the only one on the planet who has forgotten that one. But then, at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #88, it had an unfortunate consequence.

Something even his new employers were surprised by, as he took to the sky in a reprise of the classic Amazing Fantasy #15 cover, the first appearance of Spider-Man, the death of Uncle Ben and the first time that phrase was used…

While Peter Parker, still recovering in hospital, has no problems recalling it. And the lesson he was taught.

So as Black Cat takes on the new Queen Goblin…

… it's enough to get Peter Parker out of his hospital bed, even though he must be getting quite a draft at the back.

A Spider-Man out there who has forgotten that with great power there must come great responsibility?

It's not going to end will is it? Will Ben Reilly have to learn that lesson for himself all over again?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210937

(W) Patrick Gleason (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Arthur Adams

• After her first showdown with Ben Reilly, Queen Goblin now faces THE BLACK CAT!

• This will be a showdown for the ages – as you see just how horrifying this queen's reign will be.

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $3.99