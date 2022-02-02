Amazing Spider-Man #88 Revives Mark Millar's Big Marvel Conspiracy

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In 2004 and 2005, Mark Millar, Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson told the Marvel Knights: Spider-Man story – one that Kevin Smith was originally going to write, but you know Kevin. A twelve-issue run, they put Spider-Man through the ringer, but also lit a conspiracy theory that hasn't had much done with since. With Mac Gargan, the Scorpion, explaining the rules to Peter Parker, with a little history lesson in Marvel Knights: Spider-Man #9.

Spider-Man Conspiracy

That super-villains were created by the 1% to keep the superheroes in check. To keep them distracted while they continue their lives without risk from such types.

Spider-Man Conspiracy

That is is all a cost of doing business and that Norman Osborn was the biggest power player of them all, until he got in on the supervillain game himself.

Spider-Man Conspiracy

And that Norman Osborn is a threat to the powers-that-be as a result. And, in battle in Marvel Knights: Spider-Man #12, he confirms it all.

Amazing Spider-Man #88 Revives Mark Millar's Big Marvel Conspiracy

Fiving Spider-Man quite teh existential crisis of it all.

Amazing Spider-Man #88 Revives Mark Millar's Big Marvel Conspiracy

Well in today's Amazing Spider-Man #88, the first appearance of the new Queen Goblin, the Beyond Corporation are behind Ben Reilly being the new Spider-Man. His suit, his new weapons, everything. But what is the motivation?

MArvel Comics

Norman Osborn involved again.

MArvel Comics

And the Beyond Corporation not only funding the creation of new super-heroes…

MArvel Comics

But the villains as well…

MArvel Comics

And all as a distraction for what they are really up to…

Amazing Spider-Man #88 Revives Mark Millar's Big Marvel Conspiracy

Not the only return of a familiar face that Norman Osborn, however removed, had a role in creating.

Amazing Spider-Man #88 Revives Mark Millar's Big Marvel Conspiracy

Playing the long game it seems.

 

 

 

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88
MARVEL COMICS
DEC210933
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Michael Dowling (CA) Art Adams
Who is QUEEN GOBLIN?! For almost sixty years, Spider-Man has been defined by Goblins, and Ben Reilly has a brand-new one all his own. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #19
MARVEL COMICS
NOV210913
(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon
A DEVIL'S REIGN TIE-IN! SPIDER-WOMAN VS. SPIDER-WOMAN?! But HOW?! Jessica Drew must question everything. Starting with whether she is the true Jessica Drew!!! RATED T+In Shops: Feb 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.