Amazing Spider-Man #88 Revives Mark Millar's Big Marvel Conspiracy

In 2004 and 2005, Mark Millar, Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson told the Marvel Knights: Spider-Man story – one that Kevin Smith was originally going to write, but you know Kevin. A twelve-issue run, they put Spider-Man through the ringer, but also lit a conspiracy theory that hasn't had much done with since. With Mac Gargan, the Scorpion, explaining the rules to Peter Parker, with a little history lesson in Marvel Knights: Spider-Man #9.

That super-villains were created by the 1% to keep the superheroes in check. To keep them distracted while they continue their lives without risk from such types.

That is is all a cost of doing business and that Norman Osborn was the biggest power player of them all, until he got in on the supervillain game himself.

And that Norman Osborn is a threat to the powers-that-be as a result. And, in battle in Marvel Knights: Spider-Man #12, he confirms it all.

Fiving Spider-Man quite teh existential crisis of it all.

Well in today's Amazing Spider-Man #88, the first appearance of the new Queen Goblin, the Beyond Corporation are behind Ben Reilly being the new Spider-Man. His suit, his new weapons, everything. But what is the motivation?

Norman Osborn involved again.

And the Beyond Corporation not only funding the creation of new super-heroes…

But the villains as well…

And all as a distraction for what they are really up to…

Not the only return of a familiar face that Norman Osborn, however removed, had a role in creating.

Playing the long game it seems.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210933

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Michael Dowling (CA) Art Adams

Who is QUEEN GOBLIN?! For almost sixty years, Spider-Man has been defined by Goblins, and Ben Reilly has a brand-new one all his own. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99

