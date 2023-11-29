Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Destiny, mystique, nightcrawler

Where Did Nightcrawler Come From? It's Now Official (Spoilers)

X-Men Origins: Blue published today does just what it had been threatening, rewrites the already repeatedly rewritten origins of Nightcrawler

Article Summary X-Men Origins: Blue redefines Nightcrawler's origins with Mystique's secrets.

New revelations hint Mystique and demon Azazel's complex relationship history.

Irene Adler's (Destiny) involvement adds a twist to the Nightcrawler parentage saga.

Writer Si Spurrier presents scientific angles to Nightcrawler's conception.

X-Men Origins: Blue published today from Marvel Comics does just what it had been threatening, rewrites the already repeatedly rewritten origins of Nightcrawler, as the child of Mystique. It has been through a lot of versions… including the one that Kurt Wagner currently believes.

He used to believe he was the son of Mystique and Baron Christian Wagner.

Ahd now that he was the son of Mystique and the demon Azazel.

But the also-pregnant maid in the background reveals more.

Something Mystique had previously referred to in Uncanny Spider-Man #2, slipping between bodies.

Going through an episode, making other references…

even if Nightcrawler in hius Uncanny Spider-Man get up, saw them as getting mixed up.

Something that in today's X-Men Origins: Blue, Mystique fears as well.

Because, yes, Destiny, Irene Adler – Sir Arthur Conan Doyle got the name from her – was involved, even back then.

And the story gets retold (and the art recyled) as she remembers more.

And the maid is not that anonymous.

And while the affair with Azazel happens as previously reported…

The pregnancy is not.

Irene Adler is pregnant with their child… so Mystique shape shifts to match and provide cover.

Which ends up only confirming the beliefs regarding teh pregnancy. This was Chris Claremont's early plan, without German barons or Azazel, but Scott Lobdell wrote it differently, saying "It was always Chris' plan that Mystique and Irene Adler (Destiny) were lovers, and that Mystique at one point had transformed into a man and impregnated Destiny and she gave birth to Nightcrawler. So Mystique and Destiny were actually Nightcrawler's father and mother. The likelihood of either A, Mystique growing genitals with sperm that had a DNA-code, or B, Mystique being a guy who was perpetually in the body of a woman, I thought was pretty slim."

Well, writer Si Spurrier delivers the scientific rebuttal.

He's been doing his research.

And even delivers a scientific paper on the atter from his fave, Doctor Nemesis.

But also where her powers failed her.

Time to make a quick exit. As for all the confusion, that's down to Professor Xavier.

And the reason? To save the world from Azazel. Who got all bogged down with Chuck Austen's plotlines to properly carry out his own genocidal despotic plans.

Destiny always plays the long, long, long game. And still is…

X-MEN BLUE ORIGINS #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230778

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Wilton Santos, Marcus To (CA) Francis Manapul

THE DEFINITIVE NIGHTCRAWLER ORIGIN STORY! This is the one you can't miss, True Believer! You think you know how the beloved blue devil came into this troubled world? You think you know the tale of his mendacious mamma Mystique? You don't! Mother and son reunite in a mold-shattering tale that exposes secrets held for decades and redefines both characters forever. A collector's item in the making. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $5.99

