Where To Find Taylor Swift At MegaCon Orlando This Weekend

Taylor Swift at this weekend's Megacon Orlando? Not quite, but she is there at least in spirit, courtesy of Alé Garza, at Booth number 881.

Alé Garza (short for Alejandro Garza) has spent a lifetime in comics. Creating comics since he was eighteen, with Ninja Boy, he began working at Wildstorm on tiles such as Gen-13, Dv8, Stormwatch and WildC.A.T.S before moving up through DC Comics on Batgirl, Supergirl, Teen Titans and the like, as well as jumping to Marvel for Spider-Man, X-Men and more, as well as working in animation, and the video game industry, and optioning his series Ninja Boy, to Warner Bros, at the age of 23, which saw him work on other television shows such as Teen Titans, and The Batman for Kids WB, and become lead character artist on the DC Comics Massive Multiplayer Online game, then appointed Senior Concept artist for Cryptic Studios in Los Gatos, California. He also worked on Fathom for Aspen and Madame Mirage from Top Cow and launched the Artist Elite Comics line with a number of his contemporaries. And also found a fine art audience for some of his work.

And this weekend at Megacon in Florida, he finds himself at the launch of the Taylor Swift unofficial biographical comic from TidalWave, for which he has done covers, just as Swift's profile rises higher than ever before, alongside Shikari, Jaimie Tyndall, Sorah Suhng, Brian Migriolo, and Ryan Kincaid…

Creator: Darren Davis | Artist: Ramon Salas | Cover: Alé Garza

Attention, Swifties! Unite! TidalWave Comics proudly presents an extraordinary tribute to Taylor and her remarkable ERAS tour, which has shattered records. This captivating retrospective chronicles the career of America's beloved singer/songwriter. Taylor not only cherishes her fans but also supports charitable causes. She stands as an empowering figure, a true embodiment of Female Force.

Bleeding Cool has covered the variously named publishing company of Darren G. Davies for many years, and have been heavily critical of their output, their contracts, their relations with creators, with William Shatner, and even the name of their company. But I guess they have just learned to shake it off, shake it off.

And you can find Alé Garza at booth 881 with Comics Elite Comics at Megacon, Orlando this weekend…

