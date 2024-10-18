Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: lettuce, logo

Which Will Last Longer, the New IDW Logo or This Fresh, Crisp Lettuce?

Which will last longer, the new IDW logo or this fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce? Let's keep a look out shall we?

Article Summary IDW's new logo sparks controversy, drawing criticism from comic creators and industry veterans.

The designer of IDW's logo joins the chorus of ridicule, poking fun at his own creation.

IDW's marketing director defends the logo while contrasting it with outdated designs.

A humorous bet pits IDW's logo against an iceberg lettuce to see which endures longer.

Bleeding Cool has been covering the new IDW logo with increasing disbelief, first its existence, then the response of comic book creators, then the response of the actual designer of the logo as he clowned on the choice. But still, it continues to roll out.

Aub Driver, Director of Marketing at IDW, posted on Facebook yesterday, "I'm loving all the hot takes. Didn't realize we accidentally broke the sacred Logo Commandments. – But hey, if you prefer every publisher to slap a blocky font on a circle like it's 2010, I hear DC's doing fine with that! We're here to try something new. More reveals at our panel on Friday." First off, the DC logo he's referring to is from 2016, not 2010. The current DC Comics logo as of 2024 is the one from Milton Glazer in 1976, and everyone loved its return.

But also in 2010, no one slapped a blocky font in a circle for their logo. Not DC. Not Marvel. Not Image. Not Dark Horse. Not Boom. Not Dynamite. Not IDW. Nevertheless, I think anyone would prefer the blocky DC circle from 2016 with the letters IDW rather than this new IDW logo. And now it is in print alongside all the previous IDW logos…

And for Ben Templesmith, it just adds insult to injury, saying, "Jeeeesus. My artwork ( see, I actually helped start the company with doing their first comic, some of it for free ) shouldn't be anywhere near that terrible Fiverr logo. They really went all in on trying to reinvent themselves into… the worst rebrand I've ever ever seen." So, something must be done. And Bleeding Cool is the place to do it. Because this is the Liz Truss of comic book logos. They say that this is the look for the next 25 years. So what can we do to persuade them to change?

I have bought an iceberg lettuce from Tesco today. I have stuck the new IDW logo on it. And we will see which lasts first. Remember, this is all done out of love. The IDW panel runs later today at

IDW Publishing: The Next 25 Y̶e̶a̶r̶s̶ Fears

Fri, Oct 18, 2024 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM Room 1C03

From groundbreaking horror to epic fantasy, the award-winning publisher is celebrating 25 years of innovative storytelling… but what comes next? Fans at NYCC will be the first to discover IDW Publishing's unprecedented plans for 2025 and beyond. Once these secret comics emerge from the shadows, shivers will be sent down spines, and the entire comic book industry will be talking about IDW's upcoming releases… Guests: Aub Driver, Hannah Rose May, Heather Antos, Jake Williams, Jason Aaron, Maggie Howell, Patrick Horvath

Nope, instead, everything is talking about the logo… but there might be some of the following included.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!