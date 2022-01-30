Who Are The New Exiles In Sabretooth #1? (Spoilers)

This morning, I wake up to two people really keen to tell me who the new Exiles are, appearing in this week's upcoming Sabretooth #1. Classically in Marvel Comics, the Exiles consisted of characters from different universes, or realities, who have been removed from time and space in order to correct problems, often called "hiccups", in various alternate worlds and divergent timelines in the Marvel Multiverse. Initially created by Judd Winick and Mike McKone, Exiles featured a revolving team roster with new characters introduced and others replaced when they are killed or returned to their home reality. The first volume of Exiles ran for 100 issues, ending after a crossover with the members of New Excalibur. In March 2008 New Exiles began with Chris Claremont and artist Tom Grummett at the helm. Writer Jeff Parker and artist Salvador Espin relaunched the series with a new #1 in April 2009, but the book was cancelled after only six issues.

But now it seems we are getting a different kind of Exiles. Those exiled from Krakoa? Sabretooth got put in the pit – but who got out? They are named as Box, Oya, Melter, Nekra and Third Eye.

The current Box, Madison Jeffries, was created by John Byrne in Alpha Flight in 1984, and has the mutant ability to reshape plastic, metal, and glass to any shape desired. He also has the technopathic ability to mentally communicate with A.I., such as machines and robots.

Oya, or Idie Okonkwo first appeared in Uncanny X-Men created by Matt Fraction, Kieron Gillen and Whilce Portacio, one of the "Five Lights" group of mutants who manifested their abilities after the events of Second Coming. Idie has the mutant power of temperature manipulation which allows her to move heat from one area to another.

Melter first appears in Dark Reign: Young Avengers #1 in 2009 created by Paul Cornell and Mark Brooks, Christopher Colchiss recruited to lead the Young Masters, a teenage super team opposing the Young Avengers, a mutant with the power to "melt" matter.

Nekra Sinclair was created by Steve Gerber and Ross Andru for Shanna the She-Devil in 1973. A mutant born with fangs and white skin, she has the power to increase her strength, endurance, and resistance to pain and injury by harnessing her violent emotions.

Third Eye, or John Mairs, was a mutant bartender, with his third eye, giving him telepathic abilities. He was banned from every casino of New Jersey and later killed by Ghoul. He was created by Paul Jenkins and Ramon Bachs in 2005 in Generation M.

