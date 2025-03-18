Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: nick Lowe, tom brevoort

Who Edits What at Marvel Comics?

Who Edits What at Marvel Comics? Let's break it all down, courtesy of X-Men Group Editor, SVP and Executive Editor, Tom Brevoort

At the weekend, Tom Brevoort used his Substack newsletter to break down the editorial departments at Marvel Comics right now in response to reader enquiries regarding just who works in what editorial group after the whole editorial switch around after the X-Men changes last year. Of course, it might change again next week; these things have a tendency to do so the second they get carved in stone or posted online, which is the same thing these days. But here is where we are right now, brick by brick.

Brevoort Group/X-MEN

Tom Brevoort – Executive Editor

– Executive Editor Annalise Bissa – Associate Editor

– Associate Editor Lindsey Cohick – Assistant Editor

– Assistant Editor Darren Shan – Editor

– Editor Noah Sharma – Assistant Editor

– Assistant Editor Mark Basso – Editor

– Editor Cy Beltran – Assistant Editor

Lowe Group/SPIDER-MAN

Nick Lowe – Executive Editor

– Executive Editor Tom Groneman – Associate Editor

– Associate Editor Kaitlyn Lindtvedt – Assistnat Editor

– Assistnat Editor Jordan D. White – Senior Editor

– Senior Editor Martin Biro – Associate Editor

– Associate Editor Kaeden McGahey – Assistant Editor

– Assistant Editor Emerald Bensadoun – Assistant Editor

Moss Group/AVENGERS

Wil Moss – Senior Editor

– Senior Editor Danny Khazem – Associate Editor

– Associate Editor Michelle Marchese – Assistant Editor

– Assistant Editor Devin Lewis – Editor

– Editor Drew Baumgartner – Assistant Editor

– Assistant Editor Alanna Smith – Editor

– Editor Sidney Stubbs – Assistant Editor

Paniccia Group/STAR WARS

Mark Paniccia – Senior Editor

– Senior Editor Lauren Amaro – Associate Editor

– Associate Editor Mike Basso – Assistant Editor

Bisom Group/LICENSED PUBLISHING

Lauren Bisom – Senior Editor

– Senior Editor Farah Javed – Assistant Editor

And, of course, C.B. Cebulski, Editor-In-Chief at Marvel Comics who has been spending this weekend at the Dublin Comic Con… where I am sure he has been doing some working. It may also be interesting to see how this compared to DC Comics, who had some serious editorial cuts not too long ago. They used to be known for having more staff per title than Marvel, considerably more. I wonder if that's still true? One also notes that Jordan White moving from Group Editor for the X-Men to Senior Editor on Spider-Man can't be seen in any other light than a demotion, not something that gets commented on a lot.

