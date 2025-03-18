Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: nick Lowe, tom brevoort
Who Edits What at Marvel Comics?
Who Edits What at Marvel Comics? Let's break it all down, courtesy of X-Men Group Editor, SVP and Executive Editor, Tom Brevoort
Article Summary
- Explore who edits Marvel Comics' top groups like X-Men and Spider-Man as shared by Tom Brevoort.
- Tom Brevoort breaks down Marvel's editorial departments and recent shifts.
- Marvel's editorial groups include X-Men, Spider-Man, Avengers, Star Wars, and Licensed Publishing.
- Explore Jordan D. White's move in editorial roles within Marvel Comics.
At the weekend, Tom Brevoort used his Substack newsletter to break down the editorial departments at Marvel Comics right now in response to reader enquiries regarding just who works in what editorial group after the whole editorial switch around after the X-Men changes last year. Of course, it might change again next week; these things have a tendency to do so the second they get carved in stone or posted online, which is the same thing these days. But here is where we are right now, brick by brick.
Brevoort Group/X-MEN
- Tom Brevoort – Executive Editor
- Annalise Bissa – Associate Editor
- Lindsey Cohick – Assistant Editor
- Darren Shan – Editor
- Noah Sharma – Assistant Editor
- Mark Basso – Editor
- Cy Beltran – Assistant Editor
Lowe Group/SPIDER-MAN
- Nick Lowe – Executive Editor
- Tom Groneman – Associate Editor
- Kaitlyn Lindtvedt – Assistnat Editor
- Jordan D. White– Senior Editor
- Martin Biro – Associate Editor
- Kaeden McGahey – Assistant Editor
- Emerald Bensadoun – Assistant Editor
Moss Group/AVENGERS
- Wil Moss – Senior Editor
- Danny Khazem – Associate Editor
- Michelle Marchese – Assistant Editor
- Devin Lewis – Editor
- Drew Baumgartner – Assistant Editor
- Alanna Smith – Editor
- Sidney Stubbs – Assistant Editor
Paniccia Group/STAR WARS
- Mark Paniccia – Senior Editor
- Lauren Amaro – Associate Editor
- Mike Basso – Assistant Editor
Bisom Group/LICENSED PUBLISHING
- Lauren Bisom – Senior Editor
- Farah Javed – Assistant Editor
And, of course, C.B. Cebulski, Editor-In-Chief at Marvel Comics who has been spending this weekend at the Dublin Comic Con… where I am sure he has been doing some working. It may also be interesting to see how this compared to DC Comics, who had some serious editorial cuts not too long ago. They used to be known for having more staff per title than Marvel, considerably more. I wonder if that's still true? One also notes that Jordan White moving from Group Editor for the X-Men to Senior Editor on Spider-Man can't be seen in any other light than a demotion, not something that gets commented on a lot.