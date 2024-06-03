Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: barbara gordon, Birds of Prey

Who Will Barbara Gordon Kill In Birds Of Prey? (Spoilers)

Birds Of Prey continues its chart-busting run this week with issue 10 by Kelly Thompson, Robbi Rodriguez, and Gavin Guidry. And the hunt for Batgirl/Oracle Barbara Gordon, continues.

Oh sorry, that gives it away a bit, she's actually in tomorrow's Batman #148. But let's play along, odds are it's all in a different time period. Indeed, everything seems to be in different time periods in Birds Of Prey right now.

Whether different realities, different times, different states of being, Barbara Gordon may prove slightly tricky for everyone currently looking for her.

Barbara Gordon kills Lani Lockhart, the Velvet Tiger? Time for another deep-ish cut. The Velvet Tiger, usually known as Lani Gilbert, was created by Barbara Kesel and Trevor von Eeden for Detective Comics #518 in 1982. She was also revived for the New 52 in 2015, in Batgirl #43 by Cameron Stewart, Brenden Fletcher, Babs Tarr and Serge LaPointe.

With sporadic very appearances in between and afterwards, Velvet Tiger is an extortionist specializing in blackmail whose desire for power has led her to pursue greater ambitions in the criminal underworld. So why Lockhart? Might she have married Jim Lockhart, the original Red Tornado from 1940? That would be quite the age gap, but as we said, there is a lot of time travel going on in Birds Of Prey, is there not? And Oracle is coming… Birds Of Prey #10 by Kelly Thompson, Robbi Rodriguez, and Gavin Guidry will be published tomorrow by DC Comics.

BIRDS OF PREY #10 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Robbi Rodriguez, Gavin Guidry (CA) Leonardo Romero

It's Barda's world now, and we're all just living in it. As the Birds search for Barbara inside the mysterious portal that keeps changing (and also trying to kill them), separating enemy from ally is getting harder than ever–and more important than ever. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/4/2024 BIRDS OF PREY #11 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Gavin Guidry, Javier Pina (CA) Leonardo Romero

The Birds of Prey's personal failings threaten to turn an advantage into a disadvantage as their search for Barbara continues to be more fight for their lives than search for Oracle. Oh, and there are dinosaurs. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024 BIRDS OF PREY #12 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Gavin Guidry, Javier Pina, Sophie Campbell (CA) Leonardo Romero

Their attempt to control the portal dimension has backfired in a hilarious but violent way, and the Birds of Prey find themselves dealing with some… unexpectedly cute results. Meanwhile Oracle's escape plan nears completion despite some over-enthusiastic assistance. Cassandra Cain has a big idea. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

