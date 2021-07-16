Whose Secret Origin Will Be Revealed In Mighty Morphin #10?

We've been covering closely the events in Boom Studios' dual Power Rangers series, Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers, since the chart-topping, sold out relaunch kicked off in late 2020. More recently, we pointed out that Boom along with writers like Ryan Parrott, L.L. McKinney, and Frank Gogol were doing something completely new in the publisher's Power Rangers publishing program – building out the existing canon of the Rangerverse in profound and meaningful ways.

I've been hearing that Mighty Morphin #10 is apparently one of those key issues – what Jonathan Hickman X-Men would call a "Red issue" – where the information revealed will have a major impact on the Rangerverse for some time Boom certainly signaled this early by having superstar artist Dan Mora, a fan favorite from his Go Go Power Rangers run, co-creator of Once & Future with Kieron Gillen and currently on Detective Comics, return for this special standalone issue. Still, given it's in the middle of a story arc and well into the first year of Mighty Morphin, it's likely many retailers will overlook the issue and order it based on previous issues sales… which would be a huge mistake.

The comics' impact on the Rangerverse and fandom is not new as we've seen for years with the introduction of fan favorite characters like Lord Drakkon, Ranger Slayer, the Omega Rangers, and the new Green Ranger. But in the past, the comics have primarily introduced new characters that add to the Rangerverse, whereas in 2021 Boom is answering some of the most pressing questions in the Ranger fandom. And yes, Mighty Morphin #10 does debut a new character, a mysterious red-hooded assassin sent by Dark Specter to retrieve the Zeo Crystal over 10,000 years ago, who we get our first look at in the preview pages Boom sent out this week. Will this character end up playing a more important role in future Power Rangers stories?

But beyond the first appearance in this issue, we understand that the issue has a more important and bigger reveal. For the last nine issues, Parrott and Boom have been giving readers glimpses of Power Rangers mentor Zordon's past on the planet Eltar as a young Guardian. For those unfamiliar with the Rangerverse, you can think of Zordon as a nearly immortal Professor X who guides our young heroes. Mighty Morphin #10 takes place entirely in Zordon's past with his mentor, Supreme Guardian Zophram and Zartus.

As we understand it, by the end of the issue, a massive secret from Zordon's past is revealed that no Ranger fan will want to miss. And what's more, I'm also hearing that over in the sister series, Power Rangers, issue #10 is also a key origin issue for Yale, a character who will play a major role in the next year of the Rangerverse. And all of this is building to what promises to be a massive change in the status quo.

Mighty Morphin #10 FOCs this coming Monday, July 19th and Power Rangers #10 the following Monday, July 26th. Will retailers and fans heed our warning? Or will both issues end up immediate sellouts like Power Rangers Universe: Edge of Darkness #1?