Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 1:50 Hits $200 On eBay

Ahead of Final Order Cutoff, we tipped you off that this week's Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 from Boom Studios was one to watch. We also noted that first-time Ranger scribe and rising star Frank Gogol and artist Simone Ragazzoni may play bigger roles in the Rangerverse going forward. Well, it seems that collectors and fans have taken notice based on the aftermarket sales on Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 we're seeing over on eBay this week. The issue only came out on Wednesday, but is already selling over cover price with covers A and B fetching $10 or more. Meanwhile, the 1-in-25 variant cover by Vincenzo Riccardi has sold for $50 and up to $64, while the one-per-store full art variant of the Junggeun Yoon cover is seeing most copies going for between $25 and $40, with one recorded sale as high as $47. But it's the Derrick Chew 1-in-50 cover that is really turning heads with sales of $180 and even $200 for raw copies.

Why are Power Ranger fans paying those prices to complete their collection on a book that just hit store shelves a few days ago? One reason could be that due to Boom not making any retailer exclusives available on this issue, there are fewer copies of the incentive covers available in the market when compared to many recent Power Rangers issues. Or one might assume that thanks to the $8 cover price, there are just fewer copies of this issue available than the average issue of Mighty Morphin or Power Rangers, but as we understand it that's not the case. As we warned you, Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 is anything but a throwaway one-shot. Rather, it appears to be a major story both in the overall Rangerverse canon and in what Boom has been building toward since the relaunch of the franchise with Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers last fall. Not only does it delve deeper into the origins of the mysterious Phantom Ranger in his first full appearance in the Boom comic series, but it reveals the secret origin for another major Power Ranger character – Rita Repulsa. Add in the first appearance of "The Masterforge" and Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 has "key issue" written all over it.

All of this drove the issue to sell out the week of release and prompted publisher Boom to announce a second printing featuring Ragazzoni character designs for the Phantom Ranger. Fans and collectors would be well advised to secure their first printings Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1, assuming their comic shop still has them, before they have to pay higher prices on the aftermarket.

And since we're always looking out for retailers and fans ahead of Final Order Cutoff, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that Mighty Morphin #10 is likely to be another key issue in the Boom's plans for the Rangerverse. Ranger fan favorite and Once & Future and Detective Comics artist, Dan Mora, returns to the franchise to draw the standalone issue which promises to reveal Zordon's ties to Bandora's Palace on the Moon – the modern home of Rita Repulsa. But as we understand it, like Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 that's only a piece of what will be revealed in this key issue… Might we recommend preordering it for cover price ahead of Final Order Cutoff on Monday, July 19th?

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211020

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Dan Mora (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Discover Zordon's ties to Bandora's Palace on the Moon – the modern home of Rita Repulsa. When an assassin is sent to disrupt the Eltarian efforts to protect an ancient weapon Zordon is injured in the process and his mentor, Zophram, must make a decision that will alter the future of the Power Rangers as we know it! In Shops: Aug 11, 2021 SRP: $3.99