Power Rangers #1 Sells Out 170,000 Print Run, Goes To Second Printing

As we predicted, Mighty Morphin #1, the first Power Rangers relaunch series by Ryan Parrott and Marco Renna, sold out at on-sale and Boom Studios rushed back for a second printing offering two-second printing cover options.

And as we informed you earlier, while Mighty Morphin #1 orders were the second highest-ordered issue of Power Rangers in the history of the franchise at FOC, the issue was bumped to the #3 spot by the second relaunch title Power Rangers #1 when it FOC'd. We were able to ascertain that the print run for Mighty Morphin #1 was over 150,000 and Power Rangers #1 was over 20,000 more at over 170,000. But it still didn't come close to being enough.

And Boom Studios will be doing a second printing for Power Rangers #1 and another variant for that as well, a connecting version to Frany's second printing variant of Mighty Morphin #1. No visuals yet, but odds are they will look like the equivalent of the second printings of Mighty Morphin #1. So for now, here's a look at Comic Bug's exclusive version of the first prints.

* Two New Series, Two New Teams – The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE – And Only Lord Drakkon, Their Greatest Enemy, Can Save Them!

* Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Go Go Power Rangers) reveal a new cosmic threat that only the original Power Rangers, now known as the Omega Rangers – Jason, Trini and Zack – can hope to defeat!

* But their secret weapon is… the villainous Lord Drakkon?!

* Zordon forbids the Omega Rangers from contacting Drakkon, so if they want to save the universe then they'll have to go rogue – and go up against their Mighty Morphin allies.

* The next big Power Rangers epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike.In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

Final Orders Due: Nov 16, 2020

