DC Confirms Green Lantern Does Not Have Sex With J Edgar Hoover

A few bad actors have taken select panels from the upcoming Golden Age mini-series Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #1, out in a week-and-a-bit.

A few bad actors have taken select panels from the preview of the upcoming Golden Age mini-series Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #1, out in a week-and-a-bit from DC Comics and have tried to use them to suggest that, in the comic book, Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, and gay man living in 1940s America had a sexual relationship with famed FBI director J Edgar Hoover. Well, anyone who reads the full preview – which so far only appeared at the back of the recent reprint of DC's New Golden Age two weeks ago – can see that's not the case.

The comic book's writer Tim Sheridan posts to TwitterX: "I can't believe I even have to post this, but—No, Alan Scott does not have sex w/ J Edgar Hoover in our book (out 10/24.) *Hoover blackmails GL into working more closely w/ the JSA.* Yes, Hoover is creepy, but so are the a-holes posting misleading b.s. to keep you from reading!…and not to spoil anything, but just to be even clearer: Hoover *tries* to blackmail GL. *TRIES*. (Hoover?! Trying to blackmail a prominent figure with compromising intel?? UNHEARD OF!) I mean, it's already out in the five page preview in New GA #1 Special Edition. Just willful misrepresentation from people with an agenda."

Here is that full preview so you can see for yourself. What it does do is re-contextualise the JSA as government propaganda and J Edgar Hoover as… well, the person we've all known he was for a very long time. Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #1 by Tim Sheridan, Cian Tormey, Matt Herms and Lucas Gettoni is published on the 24th of October.

