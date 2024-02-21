Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, Dreamer, dreaming, suicide squad

Why Does Amanda Waller Want Dreamer Anyway? (Major DC Comics Spoilers)

To Amanda Waller, metahumans are the greatest threat to world safety in the DC Universe, and she has been tasked with killing them all off.

To Amanda Waller, metahumans or folk with super powers, are the greatest threat to world safety in the DC Universe, and she has been tasked with killing them all off by the Council Of Light. To that aim, she has usurped Presidential power, courtesy of the Sovereign, to get it. But she isn't above ruthlessly using superheroes and supervillains against each other to achieve those means too. And Bleeding Cool has the word about a new weapon in her arsenal. As well as Arsenal.

And in the new Suicide Squad: Dream Team, Amanda Waller is putting together her latest version of the Suicide Squad, complete with DC supervillains Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice, and Deadeye. Oh yes, and Dreamer, who she picked up with threats to her family.

So what does Amanda Waller want with Dreamer? Well, Bleeding Cool understands that she is taking out the Wildstorm island city of Gamorra, created by Jim Lee, Brandon Choi and Steven Gerber back in the day, and based on Marvel's Genosha.

Amanda Waller has seen Dreamer, DC's precognitive and dream-walking trans superhero, as a key piece in eliminating that threat, recruiting her for this mission.

Gamorra has lost its leader Henry Bendix, who had been creating armies of meta-humans, and now anyone could have access to them. So Amanda Waller's job to to, basicaly, colonise Gamorra. Having a glimpse into the future courtesy of Dreamer would be very useful, but also she provides a way to get past the shield that has been thrown up around Gamorra.

Because Dreamer can take the Suicide Squad through the Dreaming. Though there may of course be a cost to that as John Constantine finds out in Hellblazer yesterday.

Suicide Squad Dream Team #1 by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira is published on the 12th of March. Let's see how right we were…

SUICIDE SQUAD DREAM TEAM #1 (OF 4) CVR A EDDY BARROWS & EBER FERREIRA

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

When Amanda Waller makes her move to seize ultimate power in the DCU, nothing will stand in her way–not even the future. Spinning out of the events of Titans: Beast World comes the story of Dreamer–the precog dream-walker who has run afoul of the most power-hungry villain in DCU history. With a super-powered hero who can see the future on her side, is Waller's Suicide Squad finally unstoppable? Join Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice, and Deadeye for the fight for DC's future…and the next big step toward the cataclysmic event of 2024! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2024 JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER DEAD IN AMERICA #2 (OF 8) CVR A AARON CAMPBELL (MR)

(W) Si Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

With the specter of mortality breathing down his neck, John heads to the Big Easy, where he enlists the skills of old friend Clarice Sackville to heal the fractured mind of Alec Holland, the Swamp Thing, and use that elemental power to kickstart his own dead heart. Perhaps she can do that–but it will require a drug-induced journey into distant realms that'll shake John to his rotten core. And meanwhile, Nat and Noah learn the magical lengths Clarice is willing to go to in order to extend her own terrifyingly long life… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!