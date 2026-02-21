Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, greg capullo, scott snyder

Scott Snyder Has Offered Greg Capullo Absolute Batman To Draw

Scott Snyder has offered Greg Capullo Absolute Batman to draw... but Greg may have had enough of drawing the Bat, whatever the version

With Scott Snyder showing off Eric Canete's guest art spot on Absolute Batman, Scott was tagged with Greg Capullo on X, being asked, "Any chance of you guys collaborating again for a stint of #absolutebatman ??" Greg Capullo replied, "I've done more than my fair share of Batman." The reply "Wouldn't be mad if you filled in for one of those two issue arcs the absolute line is doing " got a quick response. "My brother Scott did offer." For Scott himself to reply, "Offer is always standing, brother".

So Greg Capullo has been offered Absolute Batman… he recently drew the Deadpool/Batman crossover by Zeb Wells from Marvel Comics, but it did interrupt his work on the third volume of his creator owned series Creech. Absolute Batman has just reintroduced the Court Of Owls, who Greg Capullo co-created with Scott Snyder. Might that be a greater possible call away from Creech?

Greg Capullo, born in 1962 in Schenectady, New York, is an influential and dynamic artist. Early career highlights include working for Marvel on Quasar and X-Force in the early nineties before being recruited by Todd McFarlane to draw the Spawn titles, with over eighty issues between 1993 and 2004. He also created his own sci-fi/horror character/property, The Creech, published by Image, and soon to return. In 2011, he was courted by Marvel and DC for Wolverine and Batman, respectively, choosing the latter for a new Batman #1 relaunch for the New 52 with Scott Snyder. He also co-created Reborn in 2016 with Mark Millar, contributed to World of Warcraft art for Blizzard, did character designs for the HBO Spawn animated series, and album covers for bands like Korn, Disturbed, and Five Finger Death Punch. More recently, he returned to Marvel Comics for Wolverine: Revenge, with Jonathan Hickman, and Batman/Spawn.

