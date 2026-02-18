Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

The Truth About Martha Wayne In Absolute Batman #17 (Spoilers)

The Truth About Martha Wayne in Absolute Batman #17 by Scott Snyder and Eric Canate, published today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Martha Wayne is revealed as a key figure in Absolute Batman #17's shocking twist.

The Absolute Batman universe diverges as Martha survives and becomes a major social activist in Gotham.

Absolute Batman #17 shows that the Court of Owls' secrets may threaten Gotham's very foundations.

Scott Snyder and Eric Canete's Absolute Batman saga unveils new threats, with Poison Ivy on the rampage.

Absolute Batman #17 by Scott Snyder and Eric Canete is published by DC Comics today. Much has been written, including by us, on the origins of riddles, on the appearance of Poison Ivy, as well as DC Comics revealing the full cover to Absolute Batman #18 featuring Absolute Poison Ivy early. But it also reveals something else, the Absolute Court Of Owls alongside Absolute Barbara Gordon.

The Owls don't appear alongside Batman or Gordon in Absolute Batman #17, but they do make an appearance and involve a certain Martha Wayne.

In the Absolute Batman world, Martha Wayne lived and, after her husband's death, became a social activist.

And it turns out there's a price on her head. But in Absolute Batman #17, it goes deeper…

Martha Wayne in the Court Of Owls. In the main DC universe, it is a shadowy, ancient secret society that has secretly controlled Gotham City for centuries from behind the scenes. Created by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the Court debuted in the New 52 reboot of Batman #1 in 2011. They serve as the primary antagonists in the Court of Owls storyline, and the group's name comes from an old Gotham nursery rhyme/urban legend. The Court consists of the city's wealthiest, most elite families and influential figures—old money aristocrats who have manipulated events, politics, crime, and even architecture since Gotham's founding. They've embedded hidden rooms, passages, and bases into buildings across the city, often tied to the Alan Wayne Trust, connected to Bruce Wayne's ancestors. But this Court Of Owls? As with much in the Absolute Universe, everything could be up in the air. Absolute Batman #17 by Scott Snyder and Eric Canete is published by DC Comics today…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/18/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/18/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. $4.99 3/11/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!