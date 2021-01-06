Why Miles Morales Reveals His Secret Identity As Spider-Man, Again

It's not like Miles Morales, Spider-Man, hasn't been here before. Most notably on the promo for Spider-Man #12 with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Gwen. Who ended up with Miles in the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse movie.

And how it actually went down inside the pages.

But there have been other moments too, notably with Katie Bishop, Hawkeye. Who is getting her own TV show.

And the aftermath of the last time he fought off Frost Pharaoh, all pumped up on adrenaline, with Barbara Rodriguez.

Well, Frost Pharoah is back, and it's up to Miles Morales and Starling, grand-daughter of The Vulture to take her down.

All the time while his best mate Ganke Lee is going on a date with Barbara…

Which may provide all sorts of backstory, as well as the shared experience of a recent attempt by the US government to ban, register and lock down teen superheroes,, to why Miles Morales decided to follow suit when Starling speaks her truth.

And for Starling to take the next step – or at least a dalliance in a certain direction.

Spider-Man And Starling. Sounds a bit like Batman And Robin, right? If they were looking for a new title to relaunch under, of course, that is. After all, that is what Marvel Comics tends to do. Miles Morales: Spider-Man #22 by Saladin Ahmed, Natacha Bustos, David Curiel and Cory Petit is published by Marvel Comics today.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #22

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200570

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Natacha Bustos (CA) Taurin Clarke

• The Battle with Ultimatum is over, but Miles and his family will bear the scars for the rest of their lives.

• A day with Starling may raise Miles' spirits, but there's always another shoe dropping. Rated T In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99