Wil Wheaton, Karate Kid, Funko – The Daily LITG, 18th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Wil Wheaton, Karate Kid, Dave Bautista, Funko or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Wil Wheaton, Karate Kid, Dave Bautista, Funko and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: six more you may prefer from yesterday

In case you actually wanted to read about comic books. I know, mad, right?

One year ago, it was always sunny.

And the first issue of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out. That is quite the late comic book.

Two years ago, Frank Cho and Joe Quesada Addressed Comicsgate

And everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis.

What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Roger Stern, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau.

Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau. Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley.

Danny Fingeroth, former Spider-Man group editor.

former Spider-Man group editor. Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Wil Wheaton, Karate Kid, Dave Bautista, Funko or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.