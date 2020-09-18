Wil Wheaton, Karate Kid, Funko – The Daily LITG, 18th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Wil Wheaton, Karate Kid, Dave Bautista, Funko or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Wil Wheaton, Karate Kid, Dave Bautista, Funko and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Talks New Shows, Embraces Franchise Role
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- Dave Bautista Wants to Know What's Up with the Pedo Stuff
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Day 3 Round-Up
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals Day 2 Round-Up
- Transferring Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO? The Time Has Come
- Shiny Cresselia Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Nicolas Cage's Real Wicker Man Fate?
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka, Ralph Macchio Spar Over Who's the Bad Guy
- So What Is X Of Swords About Exactly? (X-Men, Excalibur #12 Spoilers)
ICYMI: six more you may prefer from yesterday
In case you actually wanted to read about comic books. I know, mad, right?
- DC Comics Announces DC Future State in January and February 2021
- The Expanse and Keanu Reeves in Boom Studios December 2020 Solicits
- Critical Role, Overwatch in Dark Horse Comics December 2020 Solicits
- Marvel Comics Full December 2020 Solicits Leads With The King In Black
- Midsummer Night's Dream Team – a Shakespeare Crime Noir Graphic Novel
- Bad Idea's First Comic Book, The Hero Trade #1 Sells For $300+ on eBay
One year ago, it was always sunny.
And the first issue of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out. That is quite the late comic book.
- MAJOR SPOILER For Spider-Man #1 by JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli That No One Saw Coming, Tiger
- Warner Bros Releases First Poster for "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"
- JJ Abrams' Spider-Man #1 Booms on eBay After Rumours Spread…
- "Supernatural" Fans Will Want To Possess CultureFly's Box Of Surprises
- "Fargo" Season 4 Casts "Justified" Star Timothy Olyphant in Key Role
- Bleeding Cool is Willing to Sell the Snyder Cut to Warners – or Anyone Else Who Wants It
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Sam, Dean, & Castiel vs. God [Preview Images]
- "The Rookie" SHOCKS With Season 2 Guest Star Announcement
- The Man Who Haggled the Punisher's First Appearance at Half Price Books
- Punisher War Machine Helmet Prepares You for War [Review]
Two years ago, Frank Cho and Joe Quesada Addressed Comicsgate
And everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis.
- Frank Cho Talks Comicsgate
- When Joe Quesada Talked to ComicsGate's Jon Malin, Ethan Van Sciver and Richard Meyer
-
- The Full DC Comics Catalog for December 2018 + Solicitations
- Another Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmation (MAJOR SPOILERS)
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Lagos Comic Con – Online 10am UTC-02 onwards
- Skybound Comics Vault Live 8, hosted by Skybound Entertainment, 4-4.45pm PDT
- Garda Fantasy & Comics, La Festa delle Fate, Garda, Italy, 18-20th September, 6pm UTC+2
- Wisconsin Funnies: Fifty Year of Comics, Museum of Wisconsin Art, 9.30-5pm CDT.
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Roger Stern, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau.
- Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley.
- Danny Fingeroth, former Spider-Man group editor.
- Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany
