The Expanse and Keanu Reeves in Boom Studios December 2020 Solicits

We have an earlier than expected look at Boom Studios' December 2020 solicitations, including the end of Lumberjanes, the launch of the Expanse comic book, a new Jim Henson's Masquerade and the conclusion of the Firefly event, Blue Sun Rising. And the third issue of BRZRKR…

THE EXPANSE #1 (OF 4)

DEC. 2 ON SALE $4.99 32 Pages

Written by Corinna Bechko

Illustrated by Alejandro Aragon

Covers by W. Scott Forbes (Main) Tigh Walker (Variant) Lorenzo De Felici (Incentive) W. Scott Forbes (Incentive)

A new limited series event set between Season 4 and Season 5 of Amazon's hit series The Expanse from Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) and Alejandro Aragon (Resonant)!

Chrisjen Avasarala, the former longtime Secretary- General of the United Nations, has found herself relegated to Luna after losing the latest elections…and she doesn't plan on going down without a fight. So when Bobbie Draper—a former Martian marine—brings her intel on an intergalactic black market weapons ring, Avasarala sees a chance to reclaim her former political position of power through a clandestine operation.

But as Draper digs deeper into this secret cabal, she soon realizes the threat they pose is far larger—and closer to home—than either of them ever imagined…

LUMBERJANES: END OF SUMMER #1

DEC. 2 $6.99 48 Pages

Written by Shannon Watters & Kat Leyh

Illustrated by Brooklyn Allen & Kanesha C. Bryant

Covers by Kat Leyh (Main) Harriet Moulton (Variant) Tillie Walden (Variant)

The END OF SUMMER is here in the final issue of Lumberjanes!

Co-Creator & Series Artist Brooklyn Allen Returns… along with the Kitten Holy!

Now the scouts of Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady Types will

have to fight back against the mysterious force known as the Grey!

Meanwhile, Molly has discovered a deep and ancient forest magic, which she hopes to use to protect her friends and the home they've all found here. Will she be able to, though? Or is this all-encompassing, all-erasing Grey just too much for one 'Jane to fight on her own?

LUMBERJANES VOL. 17 SOFTCOVER

Written by Kat Leyh & Shannon Watters

Illustrated by Kanesha C. Bryant

Cover by Kat Leyh

FEB. 3 $14.99 112 Pages

A Limited Series Event Revealing

Secrets Of The Hit Amazon Series!

Jen and Rosie plan to take the Lumberjane scouts to see an amazing astronomical event. But their night of star-gazing is thrown off course when half of the Roanoke and Zodiac cabins sneak away into the night in search of aliens, leaving everyone else to deal with a gatecrashing goddess who throws the entire camp into a tizzy. Not to mention there's a nefarious kitten-napping and a super-secret crush to contend with! Collects Lumberjanes #65-68.

FIREFLY #23

DEC. 9 ON SALE $3.99 32 Pages

Written by Greg Pak

Illustrated by Lalit Kumar Sharma & Daniel Bayliss

Covers by Marc Aspinall (Main) George Kambadais (Variant) Daniel Bayliss (Incentive) Afu Chan (Incentive)

The First-Ever Firefly Event Continues! Sheriff Mal Reynolds—yeah, he's still getting used to it too—and the crew of Serenity have one last sliver of hope against the Blue Sun corporation. But defeating a new enemy means going back to the old ways—and embracingsome unexpected allies!

FIREFLY #24

DEC. 9 ON SALE $3.99 32 Pages

Written by Greg Pak

Illustrated by Lalit Kumar Sharma & Daniel Bayliss

Covers by Marc Aspinall (Main) George Kambadais (Variant) FRANY (Incentive) FRANY (Incentive)

Not Everyone Will Survive The First-Ever Firefly Event!

The stage is set for the final battle. But now Mal makes a choice that may cost him those he loves most, whether he knows it or not…

FIREFLY: BLUE SUN RISING #1

$7.99 40 Pages DEC. 23

Written by Greg Pak

Illustrated by Dan McDaid

Covers by Nimit Malavia (Main) Christian Ward (Variant Connecting) Lorenzo Di Felici (Incentive) Christian Ward (Incentive)

It's The End Of The First-Ever Firefly Event— And Now Everything Changes!

Shocking losses lead to stunning decisions as Mal and the crew of Serenity must face the consequences of their choices in war against the Blue Sun Corporation.

The 'Verse is changing in ways no one ever expected—and a new chapter of Firefly begins here.

JIM HENSON'S LABYRINTH: MASQUERADE #1

DEC. 2 $7.99 40 Pages

Written by Lara Elena Donnelly

Illustrated by French Carlomagno, Samantha Dodge, and more

Covers by Jenny Frison (Main) Evan Cagle (Variant)

Discover an all-new one-shot story set during the hit film Jim Henson's Labyrinth from award-winning author Lara Elena Donnelly (Amberlough), along with artists French Carlomagno (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Samantha Dodge (Catwoman: Soulstealer), and more.

All is not as it seems with the guests of Jareth's famous Masquerade, as one participant slowly awakens to the reality of her topsy-turvy existence in the Goblin Kingdom when Sarah shatters the glass mirrors during her escape.

But as this mysterious participant puts together thepieces, her discoveries threaten to unravel everything!

JIM HENSON'S THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE:

THE JOURNEY INTO THE MONDO LEVIADIN HARDCOVER

Written by Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews & Matthew Erman

Illustrated by Jo Migyeong

Cover by Mona Finden

FEB. 17

$24.99 7.25" x 11.25" 112 Pages

Based on a story by Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance show writers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, writer Matthew Erman and artist Jo Migyeong present an official prequel to the series. All-Maudra Mayrin takes her place as the leader of all Gelfling clans, but feels unprepared for the great responsibility before her. When whispers of a Gelfling rebellion reach her, she must decide who she can trust—and if she herself is truly worthy of this responsibility…

Collects Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #9-12.

JO & RUS

ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL SOFTCOVER

FEB. 10 ON SALE $12.99 6" x 9" 208 Pages

Written & Illustrated by Audra Winslow

A new middle grade graphic novel perfect for fans of Lumberjanes and Stargazing from cartoonist Audra Winslow about two unlikely best friends who learn to roll with the punches when life doesn't go their way. Jo and Rus don't realize how much they have in common—she's a middle schooler who's constantly bullied and he's a high schooler in a rock band. But when a mysterious one-eyed cat brings them together, they quickly learn they're both outcasts trying to figure out what they really want from life in a world where the odds are stacked against them. Now they'll discover who they are, who they want to be and what it takes for every one of us to find our own happiness!

FOREVER HOME

ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL SOFTCOVER

FEB. 17 ON SALE

$12.99 6" x 9" 176 Pages

Written & Illustrated by Jenna Ayoub

A new middle-grade graphic novel for fans of Sheets and

Anya's Ghost from acclaimed cartoonist Jenna Ayoub

(Adventure Time) about a girl named Willow, who's got

two parents in the military and has lived a nomadic

childhood that's made it seem impossible to find a place

she can call home—until now!

And when the family arrives at their latest stop—

the historic Hadleigh House—Willow encounters

something that doesn't help her chances of staying

put…GHOSTS!

Hadleigh House's spectral occupants have been scaring

off would-be residents for decades, and they intend to

keep the house to themselves.

But Willow's not about to let some nagging spirits force

her to move for the millionth time. It's just a matter of

convincing Willow's parents that this old house is the

one for them—ghosts and all…

MIGHTY MORPHIN #2

DEC. 9 $3.99 32 Pages

Written by Ryan Parrott

Illustrated by Marco Renna

Covers by InHyuk Lee (Main) Eleonora Carlini (Legacy) Yellow Blank Sketch Dan Mora (Every Ranger Ever Incentive) Peach Momoko (Incentive) InHyuk Lee (Incentive) Eleonora Carlini (Incentive) Peach Momoko (Incentive)

Two New Series. Two New Teams. The

UNLIMITED POWER ERA continues as shocking

secrets of The New Green Ranger are revealed!

Zordon enlists Billy's help as the Mighty

Morphin team deals with a shocking betrayal

by the Power Rangers team.

As the Mighty Morphin team remains fractured,

Zedd launches his latest attack—and only The

New Green Ranger stands in his way.

But none of them realize they've walked into a

trap, courtesy of Zedd's new powers!

POWER RANGERS #2

$3.99 32 Pages DEC. 16

Written by Ryan Parrott

Illustrated by Francesco Mortarino

Covers by Matteo Scalera (Main) Daniele Di Nicuolo (Legacy) Yellow Blank Sketch Dan Mora (Every Ranger Ever Incentive) Goñi Montes (Incentive) Matteo Scalera (Incentive) Daniele Di Nicuolo (Incentive) Goñi Montes (Incentive)

Two New Series. Two New Teams. The UNLIMITED POWER

ERA continues as the Power Rangers betray Zordon!

A new cosmic threat is here and the all-new Power

Rangers team will put it all on the line to stop it, even if

it means trusting their mortal enemy Lord Drakkon.

But as the new threat launches its first offensive against

the Power Rangers, the question remains—will

Drakkon act as friend or foe?

After all, Drakkon always has a plan…

MEGA MAN: FULLY CHARGED #5 (OF 6)

$4.99 32 Pages

DEC.16

Written by A.J. Marchisello

Illustrated by Stefano Simeone

Covers by Toni Infante (Main) Miguel Mercado (Level Up) Alex Garner (Variant)

Mega Man is betrayed and defeated by

the last person he expected.

Now, there's just one more chance to

save Silicon City and the people he

loves most—can Mega Man go FULLY

CHARGED one more time?

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS VOL. 14 SOFTCOVER

$16.99 128 Pages

FEB. 10

Written by Ryan Parrott

Illustrated by Moisés Hidalgo

Cover by Jamal Campbell

Lord Drakkon has returned with a new agenda, new secrets and a new mission!

Now the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Omega Rangers must come together one more time

to defeat the combined power Lord Zedd and his all new Dark Rangers…and meet the all-new Mighty

Morphin Green Ranger for the very first time!

It's the epic conclusion to the longest-running Power Rangers series of all time. Collects Mighty

Morphin Power Rangers #51-55.

DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES

#3 (OF 12)

Rod Reis (Variant)

$4.99

32 Pages

DEC.

23

Written by

Brian Herbert

& Kevin J. Anderson

Illustrated by

Dev Pramanik

Covers by

Jae Lee (Main)

Rod Reis (Variant)

Rod Reis (Incentive)

Jae Lee (Incentive)

Young Duncunimaginable ways.

The Planetologist Pardot Kynes ventures into

the plains of Dune, and makes a destinyaltering

discovery.

And Reverend Mother Gaius Mohiam confronts

Baron Harkonnen with a proposition he can't

refuse…

BRZRKR #3

$3.99 32 Pages DEC. 9

Written by Keanu Reeves & Matt Kindt

Illustrated by TBA

Covers by Rafael Grampá (Main) TBA (Connecting) Jeff Dekal (Incentive)

The shocking history of B. is revealed as Diana digs deeper into his memories. Meanwhile, the mysterious Caldwell makes his next move to take advantage of this information—and put his master plan into motion.

SEVEN SECRETS #5

$3.99 32 Pages DEC. 9

Written by Tom Taylor

Illustrated by Daniele di Nicuolo

Covers by Daniele di Nicuolo (Main) Derrick Chew (Variant) Miguel Mercado (Connecting) Derrick Chew (Incentive)

Caspar has been training all his life for this

moment—but he never expected an all-out

war like this.

As enemy forces converge on The Order,

lives will be shattered by the truths that are

revealed…

…and a shocking decision by The Order to

protect The Secrets from an enemy who will

stop at nothing to change the world.

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY'RE DEAD #4

Written by Al Ewing

Illustrated by Simone Di Meo

Covers by Simone Di Meo (Main) Toni Infante (Dead God) Valerio Schiti (Incentive)

$3.99 32 Pages DEC. 16

The final showdown between Malik and

Richter has begun on the surface of the

God they've discovered.

But will Malik survive long enough to find

a living God—or has he doomed his crew

to an unimaginable fate?

ORIGINS #2 (OF 6)

$3.99 32 Pages DEC. 9

Written by Clay McLeod Chapman

Illustrated by Jakub Rebelka

Covers by Jakub Rebelka (Main) Jakub Rebelka (Incentive)

Nowhere is safe on the planet that David helped destroy, including the secret hideout where he was

brought back to life as the last living human.

When enemy AI attacks, David and his robot guardian, Chloe, must face an impossible mission in

search of answers.

It's a dangerous journey but humanity's only hope lies in the father of robotics going back to where it

all started—no matter the cost.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #20

$3.99 32 Pages DEC. 2

Written by Jordie Bellaire

Illustrated by Ramon Bachs

Covers by David López (Main) Marguerite Sauvage (Variant) Becca Carey (Fire Variant) David López (Incentive)

It's Faith, Buffy and Willow versus Xander—

not everyone is making it out alive.

No Buffy fan will want to miss the shocking

conclusion!

Meanwhile, Wesley Wyndam-Price has arrived

in Sunnydale with his own secret mission.

AN UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #4 (OF 5)

$3.99 32 Pages DEC.23

Written by Dan Panosian

Illustrated by Marianna Ignazzi, Dan Panosian

Covers by Dan Panosian (Main) Qistina Khalidah (Raven) Dani Pendergast (Incentive)

The truth about Wilma—and the people she loves most—is revealed.

But as Wilma is left reeling from these revelations, she and the Ravens discover just

where Waverly has been—and it may be more than they can handle.

Qistina Khalidah (Issue #3 Raven)

ONCE & FUTURE #14

DEC 16

$3.99 32 Pages

Written by Kieron Gillen

Illustrated by Dan Mora

Cover by Dan Mora

Gran, Duncan and Rose are on a new quest to learn more about Merlin's plan when

they come face-to-face with another mysterious knight of legend.

But if they want to track down the powerful Nimue and stay one step ahead of

their enemy, it seems the trio will need to play this knight's game, whether they

like it or not…

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #13

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera

Covers by Werther Dell'Edera (Main) Frany (Incentive)

The monsters in Archer's Peak have surrounded the school where Erica

and Tommy make their last stand.

Even if the House of Slaughter can save them, will the price of their

help be too high?

DEC.23 $3.99 32 Pages

THE RED MOTHER #11

Written by Jeremy Haun

Illustrated by Danny Luckert

Cover by Jeremy Haun

$3.99 32 Pages DEC.9

Daisy faces the Red Mother in her court.

The true plan is revealed—and Daisy will learn just why her life was destroyed.

FAITHLESS II SOFTCOVER

FEB. 24

$17.99 160 Pages

Written by Brian Azzarello

Illustrated by Maria Llovet

Cover by Maria Llovet

New York Times bestselling writer Brian

Azzarello (Batman: Damned, 100 Bullets)

and artist Maria Llovet (Heartbeat, Loud)

present the next chapter of their acclaimed

erotic thriller as Faith descends into the world

of dark magic and the even darker corners of

the human soul.

Faith embarks on a journey deep into the

exclusive art world with hellish consequences

after she accompanies her lovers, the freespirited

Poppy and the elusive Louis, straight

into the epicenter of dark magic: Turin, Italy.

As she dabbles with new paint and new

partners, her own power begins to shed light

on who or what she truly is and the devil will

be by her side to guide her hand…

Power has a price and Faith has only begun to

pay. Collects Faithless II #1-6.