Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals Day 2 Round-Up

Day 2 of the New York Comic Con 2020 was a hit with some big surprises for fans old and new. Funko started off the reveals with The Simpsons who are getting two new figures. Spongebob Squarepants is making his way to New York this year as the retire superheroes Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy are back once again. The Nickelodeon cartoons do not stop there as fans were greeted with the debut of the first Danny Phantom Pop! This classic cartoon will be a big hit with fans and that dynamic ghost design is amazing. Other included McDonald's Captain Crook, two Flocked Pokemon designs, and a new Fortnite in-game skin are also arriving at NYCC 2020. The end things off, we got the first FunkoSoda collectible of the convention with Envy Adams from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Princess Bride fans will be excited to see that Fezzik is getting a super-sized Pop for the con and portrays the Giant just right. The final piece of the day was the Umbrella Academy Bloody Young Ben Pop that could be limited to 2000 pieces. Fans can read about that here but all of these reveals were amazing with something for everyone. What Pops will you be getting from the Day 2 reveals?

New York Comic Con 2020 was supposed to take place on October 8th through the 11th of this year. Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), it will be replaced with the Virtual Con 4.0. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the FunkoShop in one big online event. Most of these Pops will be getting shared exclusives that will hit the usual chain of retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. Basing everything off the last online event, the FunkoShop will have a 50/50 chance of getting your hands on an official NYCC sticker. Fans will be able to find them here when the event takes place which still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list also has not been released but we should see it by the end of the week. We can only hope that they can do a better job with these releases unlike the fiasco of their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 reveals as they release throughout the day.