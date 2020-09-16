Shiny Cresselia Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Cresselia Raid Hour is happening tonight in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most of the gyms in the game will feature Tier Five raids with Cresselia. For players that have waited until now to battle this Psychic-type Pokémon, this may be the last chance to get Shiny Cresselia for a long while.

Legendary Pokémon in Tier Five generally have a Shiny rate of about one in twenty. For hardcore players who do multiple raids daily, this makes a week-long stay like the September raid bosses long enough to successfully hunt Shiny Pokémon. However, other players see the increased activity of raid hour as their only shot and, with Articuno taking over on Friday, the time to hunt Shiny Cresselia is drawing to an end. Here are three tips to maximize on raid hour to help trainers in their shiny hunt:

Coordinate: The Pokémon GO community has never been more active in raids than right now. The dawn of Remote Raid Invites has changed everything. There are communities all over every social media platform that will, when you join and engage, invite you to raid hours all over the world at different timeslots. The days of only playing the gyms around you are gone. Your Shiny Cresselia may not be around the block, but it could be across the world in a digital friend's gym.

Invite Friends: If you are raiding in person, a terrific way to bait friends to invite you is to invite them. When you go into a raid, sort your friends by "Online" (a feature that works but is unfortunately currently buggy) and click to invite the max amount of friends currently playing. This will let those friends know that you're down to raid, and will likely result in them sending you invites.

Don't Stress: This is the big one. It's fun to shiny hunt, but it's also stressful when, after many raids, luck doesn't shine its light on you. There is one constant in Pokémon GO, though, and it's a comforting one: everything that leaves comes back again. Cresselia was in raids twice in 2020 after its Shiny was released in 2019, and was also featured in a Timed Research. This Raid Hour may be the last shot at Shiny Cresselia for 2020, but if you miss it… you will, fellow trainer, have your day.